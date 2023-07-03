UCC Distributing Reveals Exclusive Disney Items Coming to San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con returns to the San Diego Convention Center from July 20th–23rd, and one of the hottest booths for years belongs to UCC Distributing. The SDCC Unofficial Blog has shared what Disney items will be available exclusively at the UCC Distributing booth.

What’s Happening:

You can find UCC Distributing at Booth #5613 along the back wall (the easiest way to find them is by walking down aisles 1300, 1200, or 1100 to the back).

Giant, free bags, big enough to load up on all of your favorite UCC exclusives will be available at the booth.

There will be five bags in total, with a new one released each day — so stop by Booth #5613 to pick one up, while supplies last.

Disney’s Nightmare Before Christmas Doorables Black Light 13Pcs Figure Set with Light – $39.99

Disney Doorables Multi Peek (SDCC 2023 Exclusive Debut) – $19.99

Behind every door, a surprise is in store with Disney Doorables Mini Peek Series 10 collectible figures. Open the doors to unbox a guaranteed 5 figures, but perhaps 6 – or even 7.

Series 10 celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and includes 80 characters from a century of epic storytelling. Featured films include: The Emperor’s New Groove Atlantis: The Lost Empire Robin Hood Pocahontas The Good Dinosaur And More

Look for special metallic figures from Wall-E, Glittery Princess Ballerinas, and flocked animal friends from Oliver and Company.

Collect all 9 special-edition Disney100 Years of Wonder figures, including Snow White

Some will even find a very special, limited-edition Mickey Mouse Disney100 figure – only 100 of these highly sought-after figures have been made.

Disney Doorables Disney100 Celebration of Wonder Set (SDCC 2023 Exclusive Debut) – $59.99

Behind Disney’s studio door, a momentous surprise is in store with the Disney Doorables Disney100 Celebration of Wonder Set. This once-in-a-lifetime collector’s set commemorates the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company – and a century of Disney magic. Inside, find 20 characters – 15 exclusive and 5 mystery figures – all beautifully coated with a platinum-hued finish. Characters include Disney’s first princess – Snow White – and span all the way to present-day classics.

Each kid’s toy figure stands approximately 1.5 inches tall and features stylized detailing with sparkly glitter eyes. A shimmery metallic mouse-ear display will surely become the focal point of any fan’s collection.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Speeder Bike “Hologram” Figure (SDCC 2023 Exclusive) – $19.99

Disney D100 15″ Plush Stitch in Cheshire Cat Cosplay Outfit (SDCC 2023 Exclusive) – $29.99

Disney Stitch 6″ BlackLight Plush (SDCC 2023 Exclusive) – $14.99

These super cuddly 6-inch Stitch plush characters come in 5 different cosmic neon hues – blue, purple, orange, green, and orange multi-color. Each sold separately, blacklight not included.