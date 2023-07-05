Marvel and Audible Launch Multi-Language Productions of “Marvel’s Wastelanders”

Marvel and Audible have launched multi-language productions of the hit audio series Marvel's Wastelanders.
- Based on the popular English series, the six-season epic audio adventure has been created in five different languages including:
- Hindi
- Italian
- Japanese
- German
- French
- Branching out into other languages allows this series to provide an immersive and truly localized experience to fans in each location.
- Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord is now streaming all 10 episodes at no additional cost to all Audible members in the local regions.
- Following the launch of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, the second season in the series, Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye will launch in September 2023.
- Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow, Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine, Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom and Marvel’s Wastelanders will follow throughout the course of 2023 and 2024, each in French, German, Hindi, Italian, and Japanese editions.
