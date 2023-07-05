Marvel and Audible Launch Multi-Language Productions of “Marvel’s Wastelanders”

Marvel and Audible have launched multi-language productions of the hit audio series Marvel's Wastelanders.

Based on the popular English series, the six-season epic audio adventure has been created in five different languages including: Hindi Italian Japanese German French

Branching out into other languages allows this series to provide an immersive and truly localized experience to fans in each location.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord is now streaming all 10 episodes at no additional cost to all Audible members in the local regions.

Following the launch of Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord , the second season in the series, Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye will launch in September 2023.

Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow , Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine, Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom and Marvel's Wastelanders will follow throughout the course of 2023 and 2024, each in French, German, Hindi, Italian, and Japanese editions.

Check out our review of Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, which launched in June of 2021.