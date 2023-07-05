Summer Savings for Annual Passholders and Florida Residents at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels are bringing back summer savings for Disney Annual Passholders and Florida Residents.

What’s Happening:

This summer, Florida residents and Disney Annual Passholders can find great value on hotel stays at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels.

Now, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Florida residents can save up to 30 percent off regular rates on their stays at the Swan or the Dolphin.

Guests can visit swandolphin.com/offers/

Both hotels are located within walking distance to two of the four Walt Disney World theme parks and are in the prime location for guests looking to experience all of the latest thrills and attractions, which include:

EPCOT

Disney’s newest coaster TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Special benefits for guests of all the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels include complimentary transportation to all Walt Disney World theme parks and attractions as well as extended park hours benefits, where guests can take advantage of 30-minute early entry into Walt Disney World theme parks every day and enjoy extended evening hours on select evenings in select theme parks.

Additionally, guests have early access to Lightning Lane attraction purchases, which allows guests to choose an arrival window for up to two of the most in-demand Walt Disney World attractions a day.

Hotel guests have access to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels’ Mandara Spa, six pools, 23 restaurants and lounges and preferred tee times on the nearby Disney championship golf courses.

Visitors can also experience the hotel’s newest restaurant Rosa Mexicano located inside the Dolphin and offering a fresh take on authentic Mexican cuisine.

For additional information, or to make reservations, guests can call 1-800-828-8850 and mention the Florida resident or annual passholder rate, or visit: swandolphin.com/offers/

Offers are based on availability.

Taxes, resort services fee and gratuities not included.

Not valid with any other special offers, promotions, or for existing reservations or groups.