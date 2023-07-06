Disney Jollywood Nights Casting Search Reveals Fun Details About Event’s Entertainment

Disney is getting ready for the new nighttime holiday party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Disney Jollywood Nights. With Disney looking for performers, we are also given a little bit of a sneak peek of what the event’s entertainment will include.

What’s Happening:

For the holiday season, Disney Live Entertainment is pulling out all the stops to bring you a spectacular variety of entertainment experiences across Walt Disney World

Theatre of the Stars plays host to an all-new stage show rooted in the glitz and glamor of vintage Hollywood television specials, with a contemporary twist of Disney holiday magic.

Famous Muppets Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy will be special guests in this star-studded production, which features appearances by Tiana, Belle, Minnie Mouse, and Mickey Mouse.

Joined by a talented cast of singers, dancers and live jazz musicians, the show is sure to get you in the spirit of the holidays with a toe tapping, heartwarming, jolly good time.

Speaking of singers, casting announcements have revealed some details about what Disney is looking for in the show.

For example, Disney is casting a Tiana look alike with the “ability to riff in a style similar to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas.’”

Meanwhile, they’re also seeking a Belle face character to sing “As Long As There’s Christmas” (from Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas ) in the same key as the movie score.

) in the same key as the movie score. Other singing roles include a male identifying vocalist for a rockabilly-style number (aking to Brian Setzer of the Stray Cats) and a female identifying vocalist with a singing style comparable to Ella Fitzgerald.

Audition Information:

Disney Live Entertainment is seeking Vocalists for a new Holiday offering performed select nights November 11 – December 20 in Disney Jollywood Nights.

This new show will be performed live at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Performers are under seasonal contracts between October – December 2023.

