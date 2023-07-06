Disney Jollywood Nights Casting Search Reveals Fun Details About Event’s Entertainment

Disney is getting ready for the new nighttime holiday party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Disney Jollywood Nights. With Disney looking for performers, we are also given a little bit of a sneak peek of what the event’s entertainment will include.
What’s Happening:
- For the holiday season, Disney Live Entertainment is pulling out all the stops to bring you a spectacular variety of entertainment experiences across Walt Disney World Resort, including a brand-new nighttime holiday party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Disney Jollywood Nights.
- Theatre of the Stars plays host to an all-new stage show rooted in the glitz and glamor of vintage Hollywood television specials, with a contemporary twist of Disney holiday magic.
- Famous Muppets Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy will be special guests in this star-studded production, which features appearances by Tiana, Belle, Minnie Mouse, and Mickey Mouse.
- Joined by a talented cast of singers, dancers and live jazz musicians, the show is sure to get you in the spirit of the holidays with a toe tapping, heartwarming, jolly good time.
- Speaking of singers, casting announcements have revealed some details about what Disney is looking for in the show.
- For example, Disney is casting a Tiana look alike with the “ability to riff in a style similar to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas.’”
- Meanwhile, they’re also seeking a Belle face character to sing “As Long As There’s Christmas” (from Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas) in the same key as the movie score.
- Other singing roles include a male identifying vocalist for a rockabilly-style number (aking to Brian Setzer of the Stray Cats) and a female identifying vocalist with a singing style comparable to Ella Fitzgerald.
Audition Information:
- Disney Live Entertainment is seeking Vocalists for a new Holiday offering performed select nights November 11 – December 20 in Disney Jollywood Nights.
- This new show will be performed live at Disney's Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, FL.
- Performers are under seasonal contracts between October – December 2023.
- Click here for more audition information.
