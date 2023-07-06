Fall 2023 Issue of Disney twenty-three to Honor Disney’s 100th Anniversary

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, the upcoming Fall 2023 issue of Disney twenty-three will take fans on a trip down memory lane in honor of the company’s centennial this October.

What’s Happening:

The new issue, to be delivered directly to Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, will include an in-depth look from Walt Disney Archives experts on how Walt and Roy O. Disney defied all expectations to become the founders of the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio in 1923 in addition to quotes from the brothers themselves as first-hand testimony of their fascinating journey. Plus, readers will learn more about the art and science behind the revolutionary technologies and techniques that have shaped Disney stories and experiences through the decades.

The commemorative issue will also feature personal stories from Disney Legends Josh Gad and Tracee Ellis Ross, the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Music plays a large part in fans' connection to Disney stories and experiences, and there is one unparalleled partnership that created the standard for Disney music. Whether floating through a world of laughter in " it's a small world Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress Mary Poppins , brothers Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman were instrumental in creating songs that have captured hearts for generations. In this issue, readers will find archival interviews from the brothers as they recount intimate moments in their own words and share magical memories of making music.

Plus, follow beloved stories from page to parks and get a behind-the-scenes look at how the magic-makers at Disney turn drawings, storyboards, and animation into real-life experiences. Later in the issue, dive into the unknown with director Chris Buck and the Frozen design team, as well as producer Mary Livanos of Marvel Studios' upcoming The Marvels

Also in the Fall 2023 issue of Disney twenty-three:

Revisit star-studded movie premieres through the years in a unique D Society feature.

Step up to the plate and discover Disney’s long history of telling stories through sports, from early animated Mickey Mouse and Goofy shorts to modern-day ESPN

Walk in Walt’s footsteps through The Happiest Place on Earth with legendary Walt Disney Imagineer Kim Irvine.

Takea closer look at the ways The Walt Disney Company has given back to the community, a legacy started by Walt Disney himself.

Read a special By the Numbers: Disney100 looking back at The Walt Disney Company from 1974–1998—the third in a four-part series.

Journey down memory lane in an eye-popping parade of 100 characters from all 62 Walt Disney Animation Studios feature films, from 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Wish, coming to theaters this November.