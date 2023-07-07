“Vanderpump Rules” Star Ariana Madix Joins Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars”

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has been revealed as the first celebrity to join the next season of Dancing with the Stars, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The news of Madix joining Dancing with the Stars was revealed this morning on ABC’s Good Morning America.
- The rest of the competitors will be revealed in the fall.
- Madix became a household name this year when her Vanderpump Rules ex-boyfriend Tom Sandova of nearly 10 years hooked up with her friend Raquel Leviss. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules had just started airing at the start of the year when news of the “Scandoval” blew up on social media.
- The upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars will be broadcast on ABC, as the show has been since its inception, in addition to being available live to Disney+ subscribers. Episodes will be available to stream the day after air on Hulu.
- Season 32 will find Julianne Hough (a two-time Mirrorball champion and former judge) joining Alfonso Ribeiro as co-host, with Tyra Banks stepping away from the show. Hough will interview dancers as they await their scores while Ribeiro will serve as master of ceremonies.
- Judges this season will include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.
- Len Goodman announced his retirement at the end of season 31 and sadly passed away in April at the age of 78. As of now, Disney has yet to announce if the show will replace him with a fourth judge this season.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now