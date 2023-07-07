Previewing This Year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merchandise

The Disney Parks Blog has shared some more details about the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, including a wide variety of merchandise including a Spaceship Earth Loungefly bag, Encanto-inspired items, and more.

What’s Happening:

Of course, no EPCOT festival is complete without a unique collection of merchandise, and this year’s Food & Wine Festival is certainly no exception.

The 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Event Logo Collection marries bright colors and bold graphics for a fresh new look. For the first course, new Mickey ears will let you “choose your own course.” Look closely, and you’ll even spot Spaceship Earth!

And check out this sporty Spirit Jersey track jacket, featuring Chef Mickey Mouse in his chef’s best.

A must-have Loungefly mini backpack commemorates Spaceship Earth in the pocket detail and will let everyone know that you’re a serious EPCOT foodie.

Additionally, there’s a CORKCICLE stemless wine glass, and whimsical hamburger-shaped coasters.

The Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Picnic Collection includes this Dooney & Bourke tote bag – the quintessential accessory for carrying a baguette and some wine to your next al fresco gathering.

Gathering around the table is the best way to spend quality time with family and friends, and the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Disney Encanto Collection will help you entertain in style. Don this fashionable apron as you prepare your feast. This colorful serving platter brings the Family Madrigal casita to life in a riot of vibrant color.

From July 27th to November 18th, guests can take a culinary tour across six continents at this celebration of cuisine from around the world. From delectable Global Marketplaces and fresh new merch to nightly live entertainment, there’s so much for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Disney also revealed some more details