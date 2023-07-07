Skrull Invasion Makes its Way to Disney California Adventure

As Rogers: The Musical pays tribute to the story of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Skrull is seemingly invading from the latest ongoing Disney+ original series, Secret Invasion . After all, invading is what Skrulls do best.

We assume this is the first time we’ve seen a Skrull in a Disney Park, but if Secret Invasion has taught us anything, it’s that there are far more Skrulls around us than we thought. Luckily, this particular Skrull seems fairly content with his job as an usher.