Skrull Invasion Makes its Way to Disney California Adventure

Disney fans are still buzzing about the recent debut of Rogers: The Musical at Disney California Adventure in Disneyland Resort and now it looks like the show is getting some intergalactic attention as well. Thanks to D23, we’ve had our first (we think) Skrull sighting in the park.
- D23 shared a video featuring a Skrull working as an usher at and around the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure as Marvel fans waited to see Rogers: The Musical.
- As Rogers: The Musical pays tribute to the story of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Skrull is seemingly invading from the latest ongoing Disney+ original series, Secret Invasion. After all, invading is what Skrulls do best.
- We assume this is the first time we’ve seen a Skrull in a Disney Park, but if Secret Invasion has taught us anything, it’s that there are far more Skrulls around us than we thought. Luckily, this particular Skrull seems fairly content with his job as an usher.
- We’re sure it’s nothing to worry about! Anyway, you can watch the full Rogers: The Musical in the video below:
More on Secret Invasion:
- In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.
- The series stars:
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Cobie Smulders
- Ben Mendelsohn
- Emilia Clarke
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Don Cheadle
- Olivia Colman
- Secret Invasion is directed by Ali Selim, with Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker serving as executive producers.
- Want an idea of what could be in store in this new series? Mack has a list of five Marvel characters who could be a Skrull.
- Vanity Fair released some images and some very interesting details on the series.
- Marvel’s Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+. Check out Mack’s review of the new series.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now