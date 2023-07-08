“GMA Guest List: Cast of “The Bear” and More to Appear Week July 10th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 10th-15th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 10th-15th:
- Monday, July 10
- Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer at Wimbledon
- Tuesday, July 11
- GMA at Wimbledon
- Kate McKinnon and Michael Cera (Barbie)
- Jessica Pegula (Tennis player)
- Cast of The Bear
- Wednesday, July 12
- Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer at Wimbledon
- Aunjanue Ellis (Justified: City Primeval)
- Chef Angie Mar
- Thursday, July 13
- Performance by the Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, July 14
- Jana Kramer on her infertility journey and third pregnancy
- GMA Summer Concert Series
- Saturday, July 15
- Imagine Dragons on their documentary (Imagine Dragons: Live in Las Vegas)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.