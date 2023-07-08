“GMA Guest List: Cast of “The Bear” and More to Appear Week July 10th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 10th-15th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 10th-15th:

  • Monday, July 10
    • Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer at Wimbledon 
  • Tuesday, July 11
    • GMA at Wimbledon
    • Kate McKinnon and Michael Cera (Barbie)
    • Jessica Pegula (Tennis player)
    • Cast of The Bear 
  • Wednesday, July 12
  • Thursday, July 13
    • Performance by the Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, July 14
  • Saturday, July 15

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.