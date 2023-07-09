Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline Toasts World Travelers As Disney Parks Around The World, A Private Jet Adventure Begins

Becky Cline, Director of the Walt Disney Archives, was on scene earlier this evening at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa at the Disneyland Resort to share a moment with those participating in the Adventures by Disney – Disney Parks Around the World, a Private Jet Adventure.

Adventure Leader Troy welcomes the global travelers before giving the mic to Becky Cline, Director of the Walt Disney Archives for a celebratory toast as their global adventure begins. Becky is one of the special guests providing unique insights along the way.#abdaroundtheworld pic.twitter.com/kajwHqtrB9 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 10, 2023

The special moment, introduced by Adventure leader Troy, welcomes all the global travelers participating in the adventure with a special toast from Becky Cline. The global travelers will take flight on a unique travel experience that will capture the spirit of adventure while providing luxury, convenience and an array of benefits, offering Disney aficionados a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience 12 Disney theme parks around the world, as well as visit the Taj Mahal, the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sphinx of Giza while traveling the globe by private jet.

The journey kicked off today, Sunday, July 9th, and two Laughing Place staff members are among those lucky enough to be going. That means we’re going to be taking you with us here on LaughingPlace.com and via all of our social media platforms. We’ll be Tweeting, Threading, Instagramming, Facebooking and YouTubing the entire adventure, so if you’re interested in following along in the ultimate adventure, take a moment to follow and subscribe on those platforms.