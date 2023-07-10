Marvel Reveals Free “Trick-Or-Read” Titles for October

Halloween is the time for creepy costumes, delicious candy, and thanks to Marvel, thrilling comic books! This October, Marvel Comics is back with another year of “Trick-Or-Read,” the popular retailer event that gives fans a chance to pick up copies of best-selling comics starring some of Marvel’s hottest characters and storylines.

This year’s selections feature something for every reader including perfect entry points for newcomers and young children.

In the same spirit as Free Comic Book Day, local participating comic shops will celebrate Halloween with a spellbinding trip to the Marvel Universe with these five free titles: “Amazing Spider-Man: The Birth of Tombstone #1″ reprints “Amazing Spider-Man #3″ by writer Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr., a key early chapter of Spider-Man’s current era. Witness a brutal battle between Spider-Man and Tombstone that proves without doubt that Tombstone is Spidey’s most terrifying foe! Tombstone will play a major role in an “Amazing Spider-Man” event later this year and it all took root here as this iconic villain’s haunting origin is revealed for the first time! “Captain Marvel: Higher, Faster, Further #1″ reprints “Captain Marvel (2012) #1″ by writer Kelly Sue Deconnick and artist Dexter Soy, the start of Deconnick’s groundbreaking run that took Carol Danvers from Ms. Marvel The Marvels “ Moon Knight : Knight of Blood #1″ reprints “Moon Knight #18″ by writer Jed MacKay and artist Federico Sabbatini, an action-packed entry in the character’s best-selling current ongoing series! The issue sees Moon Knight team up with fan-favorite hero Tigra against a deadly new gang of vampires. Tragedy will strike Moon Knight in the near future so enjoy this perfect standalone adventure for the spooky season while you can… “ Star Wars : The High Republic – Attack of the Hutts #1″ reprints Star Wars: The High Republic (2021) #5″ by writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito, a pivotal turning point in Marvel’s first comic series set in the High Republic era! Part of the revolutionary multi-platform publishing initiative, enter the Golden Age of the Jedi with young Padawan Keeve Trennis as she learns shocking secrets amidst a breathtaking battle between the Jedi and the Hutts! The issue is also the first major comics appearance of Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh, a character who will appear in The Acolyte Disney+ “Spidey and His Amazing Friend Halloween Trick-Or-Read 2023″ will give young readers a chance to enjoy a new collection of Spidey adventures! Swing into adventure with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles as they face classic villains and more in this spectacular special filled with all new stories from My First Comic Reader.

