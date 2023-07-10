The Edison at Disney Springs Announces Sunset Dinner Mixology Series

The Edison at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort is inviting guests for another round of their Sunset Mixology Sunset Dinner Series this month, featuring an elevated three-course menu paired with craft cocktails, incorporating all of the tastiest summer flavors.

What’s Happening:

The Edison at Disney Springs is inviting guests to discover a new installment of its Mixology Sunset Dinner Series, featuring an elevated three-course menu and craft cocktails pairings to be enjoyed with gorgeous views of Disney Springs’ sunset.

The Edison's star team of mixologists and chefs have created a spectacular July menu, celebrating the tropical tastes of summer, where pineapple, passionfruit and floral notes meet aromatic citrus, vanilla and herbs.

This experience will take place on July 20 and 27, with two seatings to choose from — a dinner in The Edison’s elegant Gothic dining room at 5:30pm and a cigar-pairing dinner at 8pm on The Edison’s Lake Side Patio for $75++ per person.

Guests are also offered the chance to enhance their experience with a specialty beverage upgrade at an additional $15 per person. Tickets are extremely limited and are available for guests ages 21 and older.

The Full Menu:

Nitro-cello – Nitrogen-infused Siete Leguas reposado, Caravella limoncello, Lillet Blanc, lemon, lime and agave

· Paired with – Crudo (yellowtail snapper, avocado, citrus, purple potato chip)

Sweet Tea Mint Julep – Benchmark small-batch bourbon, sweet tea demerara syrup and mint

· Paired with: Petite Pork Shank (bourbon BBQ, roasted apple, chili, crushed peanuts, scallion)

Milk Punch – Myers’s dark rum, Tuaca, Grand Marnier, Frangelico, Madagascar vanilla, pineapple, lemon and milk

· Paired with: Bananas Foster (caramelized banana, vanilla ice cream, Myers’s dark rum caramel)

Specialty Beverage Upgrade:

· 1 oz. Buffalo Trace bourbon (+$15 per person)