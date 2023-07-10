Disney Parks Around the Globe Treats Adventurers To Art From “Wish” At Walt Disney Animation Studios

As the Adventures By Disney – Disney Parks Around the World, A Private Jet Adventure continues, our roving traveler’s stop earlier today took them to the Walt Disney Studio Lot in Burbank, California. There, they got to head over to the Walt Disney Animation Studios adjacent to the lot for a visit to the Roy E. Disney Animation Building or, “The Hat Building.”

Once inside, those on the Adventures By Disney journey were treated to new art from the upcoming film from the studio, the 62nd feature-length film in the studio’s 100-year history, Wish.

Peppered throughout, you can see new characters from the film, including the new lead, Asha, voiced by Ariana DeBose. We also see a mural featuring King Magnifico, who will be voiced by Chris Pine. In a window, we can also see Star from the new feature.

In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive producers—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.

