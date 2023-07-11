Cinderella Pony Born at Walt Disney World’s Tri-Circle-D Ranch

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground at Walt Disney World just welcomed a sweet, newborn Shetland pony early this morning.

What’s Happening:

The beautiful foal was born this morning, July 11th at 4:00 a.m. to mom Lady.

With her beautiful, white coat, she is the second Cinderella pony born at Tri-Circle-D Ranch.

One day, she will help pull Cinderella’s pumpkin coach at Walt Disney World like her big sister Lily, born in 2019, who was featured in the latest season of National Geographic’s Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom .

. Less than 24 hours old, this new foal is already in the pasture bonding with mom. Foals typically start leaving their mother’s side and becoming more independent a few weeks after they’re born. Soon, she will meet the two other Shetland pony foals in Disney’s care, Sprout and Finn, who were born earlier this spring.

Newborn foals typically weigh around 35 pounds at birth, and within the first three months this foal will grow to nearly three quarters of her mature size. Fully grown, foals will grow to approximately 450 pounds.

Nearly 100 horses and ponies call Tri-Circle-D Ranch home, and a name for this sweet, newborn foal will be shared in the coming weeks.