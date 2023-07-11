“Star Wars: Ahsoka” Releases New Trailer and Poster, Announces Two-Episode Disney+ Premiere for August 23



This morning Lucasfilm released a new official trailer and poster for Star Wars: Ahsoka, the live-action series set to debut with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23rd via Disney+.

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm and Disney+ have released a new trailer and poster for the highly anticipated live-action series Star Wars: Ahsoka .

. We also learned that the eight-episode series will debut with its first two installments when it premieres on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Dave Filoni is the head writer and executive producer along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

Many of the above-mentioned characters previously appeared on Lucasfilm's acclaimed animated series Star Wars Rebels, which was co-created by Dave Filoni and is available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.

Watch Ahsoka | Official Trailer | Disney+:

What they’re saying:

Disney: “Today, Disney+ released an exciting new trailer and key art for Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Ahsoka” and also announced that the series debut on August 23 will kick-off with the first two episodes. Set after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi [Padawan] Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

New poster:

More images:

Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23rd, exclusively via Disney+.