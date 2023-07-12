“Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth” Documentary Available to Amazon Prime Subscribers for Free

A recently released documentary focusing on longtime Walt Disney World performer Billy Flanigan is now available to stream for free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

– a documentary focusing on longtime Walt Disney World performer Billy Flanigan. Having been a contracted Walt Disney World performer for 40 years, Billy Flanigan has entertained millions from around the globe. When COVID forced the parks to close and performers became unemployed, Billy embarked on a 7,000-mile cycling trek, delivering “Flanigrams," to brighten days. His singing and dancing telegrams were featured on Good Morning America , The Doctors , and in People Magazine. But out of the spotlight, Billy is forced to confront his biggest antagonist and his daunting past. Through candid interviews and never before seen archival footage, Billy pulls back the curtain, to reveal his true self, for all to see.

, , and in People Magazine. But out of the spotlight, Billy is forced to confront his biggest antagonist and his daunting past. Through candid interviews and never before seen archival footage, Billy pulls back the curtain, to reveal his true self, for all to see. Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth is written and directed by Cullen Douglas, executive produced by Randy Goodwin, edited and co-produced by Jeremy Gilleece, and features an Original Score from Rob Pottorf.

Amazon Prime subscribers can stream Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth at this link or rent or purchase through iTunes

For more information, check out the documentary’s official Facebook page