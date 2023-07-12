Celebrate Dole Whip Day with Latest Foodie Guide

Disney will be celebrating the third annual Dole Whip Day from July 20-23 and the Disney Parks Blog has shared a Foodie Guide featuring all of the offerings guests will find around the world.

Walt Disney World Resort

Magic Kingdom Park

Storybook Treats (Currently available)

Rapunzel Sundae: Shortcake with DOLE Whip lemon and wild berry soft-serve topped with berry compote and sugar flowers (New)

Aurora Cone: DOLE Whip strawberry and blue soft-serve topped with white chocolate crisp pearls in a sugar cone (New)

Aloha Isle Refreshments (Currently available)

DOLE Whip

DOLE Whip Float: DOLE Pineapple Juice served with a choice of DOLE Whip, vanilla soft-serve, or swirl (Non-alcoholic)

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake served with choice of DOLE Whip, vanilla soft-serve, or swirl

DOLE Whip Raspberry Swirl Float

DOLE Whip Raspberry Swirl

Sunshine Tree Terrace (Currently available, mobile order available)

DOLE Whip Orange (Available with vanilla soft-serve swirl)

DOLE Whip Strawberry

I Lava You Float: Fanta Strawberry and passion fruit flavor served with DOLE Whip orange and topped with popping candy

Float: DOLE Whip or vanilla soft-serve with your choice of assorted beverages (Non-alcoholic)

Epic Eats (Available through July 31)

Ember’s Fiery Float: DOLE Whip mango with Chamoy-mango purée and topped with chili-lime seasoning, red bubble sugar, and pineapple juice (Non-alcoholic)

Refreshment Outpost (Currently available)

DOLE Whip

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Tamu Tamu Refreshments (Currently available)

DOLE Whip

DOLE Whip Float: DOLE Pineapple Juice topped with DOLE Whip (Non-alcoholic)

Simba Sunset: DOLE Whip with strawberry

King’s Cooler: DOLE Whip with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum and strawberry

DOLE Whip with Parrot Bay Rum

DOLE Whip Float with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum

Trilo-Bites (Currently available)

Trilo-Bites Twist: DOLE Whip orange and vanilla soft-serve

Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Joe’s Marvelous Margaritas (Currently available)

DOLE Whip Smoothie (Non-alcoholic)

Captain’s Seaside Sensation with DOLE Whip

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Currently available; mobile order available)

DOLE Whip Cupcake: Yellow cupcake filled with DOLE Whip pineapple mousse garnished with a cherry

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Good’s Food to Go (Currently available)

Key Lime Swirl: DOLE Whip lime and vanilla swirl topped with graham cracker crumbs

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Barefoot Pool Bar and Oasis Bar & Grill (Currently available)

Frozen Margarita with DOLE Whip Lime: Corazón Blanco Tequila blended with DOLE Whip lime and chili-lime seasoning

Frosty Pineapple: DOLE Whip with Captain Morgan Private Stock Rum

The Voyager: DOLE Whip blended with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur, cream of coconut, and pineapple juice

Pineapple Lanai

Olu Mel DOLE Whip: DOLE Whip lime topped with crisp pearls, edible flowers, glitter, and white chocolate ‘Olu Mel décor (Available July 20 through 23)

DOLE Whip: DOLE Whip or DOLE Whip lime (Currently available)

Pineapple Float: DOLE Pineapple Juice served with a choice of DOLE Whip, vanilla soft-serve, or swirl (Non-alcoholic) (Currently available)

DOLE Whip with Rum Floater: DOLE Whip with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum (Currently available)

Trader Sam’s Tiki Terrace and Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto (Currently available)

Spikey Pineapple: Barbancourt Pango Rum blended with DOLE Whip

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Backstretch Pool Bar (Currently available)

Cherry Blossom Swirl: DOLE Whip cherry and vanilla swirl

Swirls on the Water

Orange Bird Nest: DOLE Whip orange, whipped cream, and sprinkles served in a waffle bowl (New) (Available through August 13)

Blood Orange Mimosa Float: Blood orange mimosa, DOLE Whip Orange, and an orange wedge (New) (Available through September 1)

DOLE Whip Sampler DOLE Whip, soft-serve vanilla, and pineapple wedge DOLE Whip raspberry, DOLE Whip lemon, and a raspberry DOLE Whip orange, DOLE Whip watermelon, and orange wedge

DOLE Whip Flavors: Orange, watermelon, raspberry, and lemon

DOLE Whip Float

DOLE Whip Float with Rum

DOLE Whip Float with Angry Orchard

Wine Bar George and The Basket (Currently available)

Frozen Old Fashioned made with DOLE Whip Orange

Frozcato made with DOLE Whip

Frozcato Mimosa made with DOLE Whip

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

Happy Landings Ice Cream (Currently available)

Pineapple Upside Down Cone: DOLE Whip and vanilla soft-serve swirl served over vanilla cake with caramelized pineapple, a cherry, and white chocolate-dipped cone

Snack Shack (Currently available)

Tropical Themed DOLE Whip Cone: DOLE Whip and DOLE Whip raspberry

Tropical Themed DOLE Whip Cone: DOLE Whip strawberry and vanilla soft-serve in a white chocolate, coconut-dipped waffle cone

DOLE Whip Flavors: Pineapple, mango, raspberry, watermelon, and strawberry

DOLE Whip with Rum Floater of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum or Myers’s Original Dark Rum

Kungaloosh Kooler: DOLE Whip strawberry with a blend of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Myers’s Original Dark Rum, Bols Blackberry Brandy Liqueur, Minute Maid Orange Juice, and a splash of Fanta Strawberry

Hong Kong Disney Resort

Hong Kong Disneyland

Jessie’s Snack Roundup in Toy Story Land

DOLE Whip with Strawberry Slush Float served with a Jessie-themed cup (New) (available July 14 through September 3)

Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa

Little ‘Opihi’s

DOLE Whip pineapple and watermelon

DOLE Whip Fresh Fruit Sundae with sprinkles in a waffle bowl topped with fresh pineapple (Moana-themed) or watermelon fruit (Stitch-themed)

Mickey and Minnie Waffle Bowl featuring DOLE Whip with sprinkles

Ulu Cafe

Churro Pineapple DOLE Whip with Li hing fresh pineapple (New) (available July 19 through 21)

DOLE Whip

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

The Tropical Hideaway (Available July 20 through 23)

Disney100 Jungle Cruise

DOLE Whip

DOLE Whip Swirl: Swirl any two flavors of your choice: strawberry, pineapple, or mango

DOLE Whip Swirl Float: DOLE Pineapple Juice topped with choice of two different DOLE Whip flavors: strawberry, pineapple, or mango (Non-alcoholic)

DOLE Whip Float: DOLE Pineapple Juice topped with DOLE Whip (Non-alcoholic)

Chile-Mango Whip: DOLE Whip and DOLE Whip mango swirl, chamoy, mango, and chile-lime seasoning

Tiki Juice Bar (Currently available; mobile order only)

DOLE Whip

DOLE Whip Float: DOLE Pineapple Juice topped with DOLE Whip (Non-alcoholic)

Disneyland Hotel

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar (Available July 20 through 23)

Disney100 Jungle Cruise Dessert Bowl served with DOLE Whip (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Tangaroa Terrace (Currently available)

DOLE Whip

DOLE Whip Float: DOLE Pineapple Juice topped with DOLE Whip (Non-alcoholic)

DOLE Whip Float with a Splash of Rum

Acrylic Tiki Mugs (Available for purchase with DOLE Whip, DOLE Whip Float, or DOLE Whip Float with Rum)

Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Park

Café de la Brousse

Pineapple Whip

Disney Cruise Line

Indulge in DOLE Whip at the following locations across the Disney Cruise Line fleet:

Frozone on the Disney Magic, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy

Sulley’s Sips on the Disney Wonder

Wheezy’s Freezies on the Disney Wish

Disney Wish (Currently available)

Pool Deck Bars

Infinity Swirl: Strawberry daiquiri, piña colada, and DOLE Whip