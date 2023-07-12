Select Disney All-Star Resorts Now Offer Unique Character Photopass Opportunity

Walt Disney World has introduced a new way for guests staying at select Disney All-Star Resorts to take photos with favorite Disney Characters.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks has announced a special new way that guests can make memories with Disney Characters at both Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort and Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort.

Disney Character Clicks powered by AT&T 5G is a fun and complimentary new digital Disney PhotoPass experience available for a limited time in the lobbies of Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort. Mickey Mouse & Friends, dressed in their best D100 outfits to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, are ready to virtually pose and snap a photo with you.

Use a MagicBand, Disney MagicMobile Pass or Key to the World card to unlock the experience and link your photos to your Disney account. Then, on the screen, choose your favorite characters to take a photo with, strike a pose and watch as your selected characters pose next to you – it’s like they’re really there! Afterwards, enjoy the complimentary photo downloads from your session available via the My Disney Experience app.

This is just another way that Disney is implementing the opportunity to see Disney characters at the more than 25 themed resorts in the Disney Resorts Collection, even though this particular opportunity is a virtual experience for those staying at the select Disney All-Star Resorts in which this offering has been installed.

Based on the video released to Instagram, this character photo opportunity is already installed and ready for guest use.