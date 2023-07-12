DisneyBand+ Now Available For Purchase For Select Disney Fantasy Sailings

Guests sailing aboard the Disney Fantasy are being invited to purchase their DisneyBand+ for use aboard the ship, the second to implement the technology after the Disney Wish debuted it previously.

What’s Happening:

Guests sailing onboard the Disney Fantasy beginning July 29 are now invited to purchase DisneyBand+.

Additionally, DisneyBand+ continues to be available for guests on Disney Wish sailings. Guests on eligible sailings are able to purchase DisneyBand+ online 45-11 days prior to embarkation.

DisneyBand+ is a waterproof wristband designed to enhance your Disney cruise experience. The same technology is available at land-based Disney Destinations, referred to as MagicBand+.

From boarding the ship on embarkation day and accessing your stateroom, to charging specialty food and merchandise to the payment card on your stateroom folio and beyond, DisneyBand+ adds convenience, fun and more magic to your cruise.

Guests sailing aboard the Disney Wish or the Disney Fantasy can Order a DisneyBand+ by visiting My Reservations between 11 and 45 days of your sail date, if your reservation is paid in full (while supplies last). Shipping is available to US addresses only (excluding PO Boxes, APO, FPO, DPO, or any cruise ports).