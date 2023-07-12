“Hocus Pocus,” Ursula and More Disney Inflatables Join The Home Depot’s Halloween Lineup

Halloween 2023 is closer than you think and The Home Depot is making it easy for Disney fans to get started with planning their seasonal decor! Whether you’re a fan of the Mickey Mouse, Hocus Pocus, The Little Mermaid, Star Wars, or want to fully embrace the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, you can do it all with awesome selections from Home Depot.

What’s Happening:

The Home Depot is celebrating 10 years of Halloween at their stores and they’re bringing out an incredible assortment of indoor and outdoor decorations to mark the occasion.

This year sees the return of popular original characters like Skelly (he’s 12-feet tall!) and classic collections like Grave & Bones, while also introducing the swampy themed Dead Water assortment, and THD3000 — a exclusive Home Depot Cyborg — that’ll only be available online.

While we’re excited for this spooky lineup, it’s the Disney inflatables that have us really thrilled for the Halloween season.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse showcase their witchy sides in matching costumes with colors of orange, purple ad black for a not-so-scary look.

Fans of Hocus Pocus will delight in the incredible 5-foot tall Sanderson Sisters in inflatable that showcases the trio reading from their spell book!

Ursula and her minions Flotsam and Jetsam have slithered on the scene in an impressive 7-foot tall version. The eels are positioned behind their boss and rotate from side to side peeking over her shoulders.

The Nightmare Before Christmas gets some attention too with two Oogie Boogie styles, Zero, and Jack Skellington. With so many options it’ll be easy to turn your yard into Halloween Town. Oh, and while it’s not an inflatable, fans with bigger dreams for Nightmare on their lawn will love the 13-foot Giant Animated Jack who sings!

Finally as part of their Halloween and Holiday collections is a fantastic animated Master Yoda who talks, wields a green lightsaber (don’t worry, it’s LED) and has a change of accessories to fit the season!

Each inflatable features LED lights that are long lasting and can be left on all day, so whether your home or away the spooky effects will always look awesome.

The Home Depot is dedicated to providing fans with innovation they can’t find anywhere else at prices that are reasonable and fit a range of budgets. The Disney assortment ranges in size from 3.5-feet-7-feet with prices as low as $34.98 up to $199.00.

The Home Depot’s Halloween products will be available in-store starting the end of August – but some are live on HomeDepot.com

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!