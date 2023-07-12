Disney+ Shares Trailer for Final Season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

Disney+ has revealed the official trailer for season four of its fan-favorite Original series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which will premiere all episodes at once on Wednesday, August 9th.

What’s Happening:

Created and executive produced by Tim Federle, season four of the Emmy and TCA Award nominated series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

The fourth season stars an ensemble cast of Wildcats including: Joshua Bassett (“Ricky”) Sofia Wylie (“Gina”) Dara Reneé (“Kourtney”) Julia Lester (“Ashlyn”) Frankie Rodriguez (“Carlos”) Kate Reinders (“Miss Jenn”) Liamani Segura (“Emmy”)

Also featured this season are recurring guest stars: Kylie Cantrall (“Dani”) Matthew Sato (“Mack”) Caitlin Reilly (“Quinn”) Vasthy Mompoint (“Krystal”) Mark St. Cyr (“Mr. Mazzara”) Matt Cornett (“E.J.”) Larry Saperstein (“Big Red”) Joe Serafini (“Seb”) Adrian Lyles (“Jet”) Saylor Bell Curda (“Maddox”)

High School Musical franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their High School Musical roles as “Chad Danforth,” “Taylor McKessie,” “Ryan Evans,” “Coach Jack Bolton,” “Ms. Darbus” and “Martha Cox,” respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their roles as “Chad Danforth,” “Taylor McKessie,” “Ryan Evans,” “Coach Jack Bolton,” “Ms. Darbus” and “Martha Cox,” respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie. The first three seasons of the GLAAD Media and Kids Choice Award-winning series are currently available on Disney+.

All eight episodes of the show’s final season will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 9th.