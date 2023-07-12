Jaleo Extends Flamenco Fridays Through July at Disney Springs

Good news for anyone who couldn’t make it out to Disney Springs in June. Flamenco Fridays at Jaleo have been extended to last throughout July.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on every Friday of July, guests can enjoy delicious Spanish tapas and shareable pans of paella, while watching a mesmerizing art form — unique to the Southern regions of Spain — that is filled with flare and raw emotion.

Tantalizing tapas include Tortilla de Patatas, Spanish omelet with potatoes and onions, while larger plates include Lubina a La Pobre, whole roasted Branzino served with potatoes, olive oil and fresh herbs, and of course — a variety of wood-fire grilled paellas.

Superb sangrias, cocktails and wine are also available.