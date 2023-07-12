“What If…?” Captain Carter Role Play Shield Joins Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Line

Marvel fans were invited to take quite the ride with the Disney+ animated series What If…? that presented alternate timelines for our favorite heroes and villains. One of the most notable changes was Peggy Carter becoming Captain Carter and wielding an epic vibranium shield! Now, Hasbro is celebrating her story with the addition of a premium role play shield to their Marvel Legends line.

Hasbro is excited to announce the latest addition to the Marvel Legends Series Premium Role Play line with Captain Carter’s Shield!

This 1:1 scale reproduction of Captain Carter’s powerful shield is based on its debut appearance in Marvel Studios’ What If…? animated series .

The shield features series-accurate sculpting and detailing throughout as well as adjustable straps so you’re always ready for battle!

Whether you use it for cosplay or leave it on display amongst your other Marvel collectibles, this high quality replica is sure to be an eye catching piece you’ll treasure for years to come.

The Marvel Legends Captain Carter Shield is available now for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse our friends at Entertainment Earth

It sells for $149.99 and is expected to ship in September 2023. A link to the collectible can be found below.

“In this universe, Steve Rogers is sidelined during Project Rebirth, leaving Peggy Carter to receive the Super-Soldier Serum and become Captain Carter: the world’s first Super-Soldier.”

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CAPTAIN CARTER PREMIUM ROLE PLAY SHIELD

Ages 14 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $149.99

Available for pre-order on July 12 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers .

