Turn Heads at San Diego Comic-Con with 8 Exclusive Styles from RSVLTS

Summer is in full swing and that means it’s time for one of the biggest fan events in the country: San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). In addition to informative panels, breaking news, sneak peeks, and brand new collectibles fans will be able to shop awesome apparel from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts). The super high grade Americana brand is bringing 8 exclusive looks to SDCC with two styles debuting each day of the event.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

2012 was a good year for the fashion world as it marked the birth of RSVLTS! Since their inception, they’ve been taking the best elements of popular fandoms and mashing them up on their ultra comfy KUNUFLEX button downs, hybrid shorts, koozies, polos, hats and more. Now, in celebration of SDCC, they’re introducing eight new button down shirts that will be available exclusively at the convention.

RSVLTS will be hanging out at two booths this year with their main lineup available at #2044 and their Star Wars selections at #2913-L in the Lucasfilm Pavilion. Both booths will have a new exclusive launching each day starting on Thursday July 20th. Shirts will be available in classic (unisex) button down ($70) with select styles also available in a ladies cut.

RSVLTS Booth #2044

The main booth is where guests will find a floral print, Batman surfing a wave, tropical Mickey Mouse, and Godzilla making friends with a giant robot!

City Floral – Thursday July 20th Exclusive

Celebrate your trip to Southern California with this San Diego themed look that features golden Bird of Paradise flowers and grey and brown fronds and leaves.

Barreled Batman – Friday July 21st Exclusive

Hang 10 Batman! The caped crusader and a handful of his buddies are having a beach day. Splash around with old school style Batman, Robin, Joker, Penguin and more and pretend you’re living in the 1966 movie. Also available in women’s style.

Tropical Mickey – Saturday July 22nd Exclusive

Mickey Mouse is looking as cool as ever in this terrific tropical top that boasts a teal, purple and pink color scheme. Equipped with his shades and a friendly flamingo, the main mouse seems to be enjoying a day at the pool surrounded by lush plant life. Also available in women’s style.

Showa Era – Sunday July 23rd Exclusive

(includes women’s style)

Godzilla’s at SDCC so of course he’s got a chill attitude and is making friends with giant robots, reptiles and all sorts of other creatures. The blue green hue of this shirt indicates these overgrown pals are meeting with Godzilla in the ocean and on small islands. See what a bit of nature can do for your spirits?

RSVLTS Booth #2913-L (Lucasfilm Pavillion)

Jump all over the galaxy with Star Wars designs inspired by Dagobah, Mythosaurs, old school Kenner action figures (now Star Wars Vintage and Retro collections from Hasbro), and Jedi Master Mace Windu.

Dagobah Drip – Thursday July 20th Exclusive

Wise Master Yoda has made a home for himself on the swampy planet Dagohah. Now he stars on a RSVLTS button down! Oh and his current house guest R2-D2 is here too.

Mythosaur – Friday July 21st Exclusive (Roper style)

Make a statement with this stately roper shirt. Mythosaur skulls are embroidered on each shoulder, and the style features snaps instead of buttons.

Figure It Out – Saturday July 22nd Exclusive

It’s like a blast from the past! All your favorite retro Kenner action figures have come out to play and each is standing in front of their signature brightly colored card backing. Also available in women’s style.

Party's Over – Sunday July 23rd Exclusive

Jedi Master Mace Windu is here. He’s got a stern look on his face, and a purple lightsaber in hand. You don’t want to mess with him. For added fun, the inside of the collar is purple, something Master Windu would appreciate.

Fans will find the main lineup at the RSVLTS Booth #2044 while the Star Wars designs will be available at the RSVLTS Booth #2913-L. New styles launch daily from July 20-23 at San Diego Comic-Con and are priced at $70.

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS

All photos courtesy of RSVLTS

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!