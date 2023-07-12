Explore the Star Wars Galaxy with Four San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives from RSVLTS

Guess what friends? San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023 is almost here and our excitement for the pop culture event continues to grow. Speaking of pop culture, our favorite fashion brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) will once again be delivering new exclusives each day of the event and yes, they’re gonna have several Star Wars styles…including Nick Fury! MACE WINDU!

2012 was a good year for the fashion world as it marked the birth of RSVLTS! Since their inception, they’ve been taking the best elements of popular fandoms and mashing them up on their ultra comfy KUNUFLEX button downs, hybrid shorts, koozies, polos, hats and more. Now, in celebration of SDCC, they’re adding new designs to their ever growing Star Wars collection that will be available exclusively at the convention.

For 2023, RSVLTS x Star Wars is jumping all over the galaxy as they celebrate Dagobah, Mythosaurs, old school Kenner action figures (now Star Wars Vintage and Retro collections from Hasbro), and the dude who wields a purple lightsaber: Mace Windu. Guests will find a new SDCC booth exclusive style dropping each day

The assortment of designs will be available in RSVLTS’ classic (unisex) button down tees ($70) with one style also available in a ladies cut. As mentioned above, each shirt is made with RSVLTS’ four-way stretch Kunuflex material and will be available at the booth on their respective days while supplies last. The RSVLTS booth will be located within the Lucasfilm Pavilion: 2913-L.

Dagobah Drip – Thursday July 20th Exclusive

Wise Master Yoda has made a home for himself on the swampy planet Dagohah. This button down features the creature standing at the base of a tree looking up. His domed hut is in the background where current house guest R2-D2 has popped up to observe what’s happening.

Mythosaur – Friday July 21st Exclusive (Roper style)

RSVLTS’ has traded their colorful designs for something simple, but still statement making with this roper shirt. The style features Mythosaur skulls embroidered on each shoulder, two breast pockets (instead of one) and snaps in place on buttons to close the shirt. This is the Way.

Figure It Out – Saturday July 22nd Exclusive

Oooh, oooh! We’ve got some vintage Kenner figure action going on over here. Brightly colored rectangles of orange, yellow, red, teal, and green look exactly like the card backing used for the original Star Wars figures. Characters making an appearance on this top include R2-D2, Luke, Tusken Raiders, Rebel operatives, Imperial Guards and so many more. Also available in women’s style.

Party's Over – Sunday July 23rd Exclusive

It’s about time we got Mace Windu soloing on a shirt! The Jedi Master looks like he’s taking an Academy graduation photo in the 1980’s and we love it. His whole face takes up nearly all of the left side panel and a full body insert shows him with that awesome purple blade. Speaking of purple, the inside of the collar (and upper interior panel) is that same lovely lavender shade as the iconic weapon.

The latest styles in the RSVLTS x Star Wars collection launch July 20-23 at San Diego Comic-Con. The new patterns are priced at $70 and will be available exclusively at the RSVLTS Booth #2913-L in the Lucasfilm Pavilion. May the Force Be With You!

If the Star Wars styles don’t speak to you, don’t worry! There are four other awesome designs (debuting daily) at RSVLTS’ SECOND Booth #2044 featuring a floral print, Batman, Mickey Mouse, and finally Godzilla with Batman and Mickey available in women’s cuts as well.

All photos courtesy of RSVLTS

