Universal Studios Hollywood Confirms “Fast & Furious” Roller Coaster Has Begun Construction in California Park



This morning, Universal Studios Hollywood confirmed the long-rumored speculation that the park is undergoing construction of a new roller coaster themed to the Fast & Furious film franchise.

What’s happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood has officially confirmed that the park is building a Fast & Furious roller coaster.

The Fast & Furious film franchise began in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious, and its most recent installment, Fast X, was released just a few months ago.

What they’re saying:

“Buckle up…Universal Studios Hollywood announces construction will soon begin on its new roller coaster, themed to Universal Pictures’ blockbuster saga, Fast & Furious as the world-class entertainment destination continues to elevate the guest experience. Renowned for creating groundbreaking and imaginative rides and attractions inspired by today’s most compelling movie, television and digital game experiences, Universal Studios Hollywood will bring innovative and technological achievements never previously employed to this all-new thrill ride. Equipped with a state-of-the-art ride system uniquely created to engulf guests within the dynamic Fast & Furious universe, this all-new roller coaster will benefit from Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades-long expertise in revolutionizing the development of the contemporary roller coaster across its global theme park destinations.”

“The Fast & Furious saga is a phenomenon. For more than twenty years, the franchise has stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and has earned more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal Pictures’ record-smashing, homegrown Fast & Furious films have become the studio’s most-profitable and longest-running franchise. Across social media platforms, the fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise.”

