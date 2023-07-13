runDisney Showcases Medals From Upcoming 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

As we get closer to the launch of the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, Disney has shared the medals that those participating in the races of runDisney’s 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon would be receiving.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog is sharing the finisher medals of this year’s runDisney Disney Wine and Dine Half Marathon, taking place during EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival later this year.
- Disney Wine & Dine 5K
- Prepare yourselves for a 3.1 mile “spin” around EPCOT with Alice, the Mad Hatter and all their Wonderland friends from Disney Animation’s Alice in Wonderland during the 2023 Disney Wine & Dine 5K. You won’t want to be late to the finish line so you can earn this spinning pocket watch-inspired finisher medal!
- Disney Wine & Dine 10K
- Be our racing guest and put our 6.2-mile course to the test as the dining room proudly presents the 2023 Disney Wine & Dine 10K! Set out on a race day adventure in the great wide somewhere to earn this rotating finisher medal featuring Lumiere, Cogsworth and the other enchanted castle residents from Disney Animation’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
- Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon
- Pull up a chair at the family table and join the family Madrigal from Disney Animation’s Encanto for an adventurous 13.1-mile journey through Walt Disney World Resort during the 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon! Participants can let their unique gifts shine as they make their way to the finish line to earn a fantastical and magical finisher medal.
- Disney Two Course Challenge
- Let your imagination (and endurance) run wild as you head to Figment’s Open House for a visit into his topsy-turvy kitchen during the 2023 Disney Two Course Challenge. Participants will need just one spark of “run”spiration to complete both the Disney Wine & Dine 10K and Half Marathon, for a total of 19.3 miles, and earn this specialty challenge medal that even has its own spark of light!
- Limited spots remain for the 2023 Virtual Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, and participants can still register for one-of-a-kind race options that will bring the magic of a runDisney event.
