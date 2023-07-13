runDisney Showcases Medals From Upcoming 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

As we get closer to the launch of the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, Disney has shared the medals that those participating in the races of runDisney’s 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon would be receiving.

Disney Wine & Dine 5K

Prepare yourselves for a 3.1 mile “spin” around EPCOT with Alice, the Mad Hatter and all their Wonderland friends from Disney Animation’s Alice in Wonderland during the 2023 Disney Wine & Dine 5K. You won’t want to be late to the finish line so you can earn this spinning pocket watch-inspired finisher medal!

Disney Wine & Dine 10K

Be our racing guest and put our 6.2-mile course to the test as the dining room proudly presents the 2023 Disney Wine & Dine 10K! Set out on a race day adventure in the great wide somewhere to earn this rotating finisher medal featuring Lumiere, Cogsworth and the other enchanted castle residents from Disney Animation’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon

Pull up a chair at the family table and join the family Madrigal from Disney Animation's Encanto

Disney Two Course Challenge

Let your imagination (and endurance) run wild as you head to Figment’s Open House for a visit into his topsy-turvy kitchen during the 2023 Disney Two Course Challenge. Participants will need just one spark of “run”spiration to complete both the Disney Wine & Dine 10K and Half Marathon, for a total of 19.3 miles, and earn this specialty challenge medal that even has its own spark of light!

Limited spots remain for the 2023 Virtual Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, and participants can still register for one-of-a-kind race options that will bring the magic of a runDisney event.