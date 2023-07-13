Limited Run Games To Release “Gargoyles Remastered” This Fall

Announced at the D23 Expo 2022, Limited Run Games has revealed in their own Summer Games Show that they are the company behind Gargoyles Remastered, which was also revealed to be set for a physical release later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Limited Run Games revealed in their Summer Games Show that they are “handling the upcoming physical releases of the Disney Gargoyles Remaster, with a promise that the game will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS4 and Xbox in the fall of 2023.
- Gargoyles Remastered is a side-scrolling platformer video game developed and published by Empty Clip Studios. It is a remastered version of the original Gargoyle game released on SEGA Genesis in the 1990s. The game was also planned for a Super Nintendo release that was inevitably canceled.
- The game loosely follows the plot of the 90s television show of the same name. The player controls the protagonist Goliath as he seeks to put an end to the Eye of Odin, a corrupted magical talisman which can transform whoever comes to possess it. Demona, the most recent owner of the Eye, ultimately becomes the main antagonist. The game contains 5 levels bookended by short cinematics which explain the story thus far, each level concluding with a boss encounter.
- The remaster of the Gargoyles game was originally announced at the D23 Expo in 2022, though no further details were given at that point in time, aside from that it was happening. Now, with the announcement from Limited Run Games, we now know who is responsible for the remaster and when it is slated to be released.
- You can watch the full Summer Games Show below, with the announcement of Gargoyles Remastered taking place around the 28 minute mark.