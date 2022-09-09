D23 Expo 2022 Unveils Slate of Disney and Marvel Video Game Titles

D23 Expo 2022 Featured a whole showcase of video games from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel today, and we have a roundup of all the new titles, DLC, and more playable content that was revealed!

What’s Happening:

Live from D23 Expo, Disney and Marvel

New games revealed for the first time include Disney Illusion Island, TRON: Identity, Gargoyles Remastered and MARVEL World of Heroes.

The digital showcase also featured new content reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Disney Mirrorverse, Disney Speedstorm, Marvel's Midnight Suns, MARVEL Strike Force, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Avatar: Reckoning, Aliens: Dark Descent, and the debut of the teaser trailer for the Marvel ensemble adventure from Skydance New Media.

and the debut of the teaser trailer for the Marvel ensemble adventure from Skydance New Media. The Games Showcase can be viewed in its entirety

Newly Announced Titles:

Disney Illusion Island : Join the Fab Four – Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy – on a brand-new quest to explore the mysterious islands of Monoth and recover three mystical books to save the world from disaster. From Disney and Dlala Studios, Disney Illusion Island debuts exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system in 2023. Wishlist on the Nintendo eShop today.

The classic 90s platformer is coming to modern consoles and PC with updated visuals and controls in collaboration with Empty Clip Studios. Marvel | Skydance New Media Project: Skydance New Media and Marvel Entertainment’s upcoming narrative-driven, ensemble adventure game is set in the Marvel Universe and features an original story that will take players on a WWII-era adventure with four playable heroes at different points in the story: a young Steve Rogers, aka Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network. Skydance New Media is helmed by award-winning writer and director Amy Hennig. This title marks the first initiative from the new AAA game studio.

Launching This Year:

Return to Monkey Island (September 19): Guybrush Threepwood – intrepid hero and mighty pirate – embarks on a new swash-buckling adventure through the Caribbean in this thrilling return to the series. Return to Monkey Island releases on PC and Nintendo Switch on September 19, International Talk Like a Pirate Day.

Marvel's Midnight Suns (December 2): A new gameplay trailer shared that Marvel's Midnight Suns will launch on December 2 for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. In addition, Marvel's Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts was announced – a set of five short videos that provide backstory on the formation of the young core of the Midnight Suns. The first video will premiere on October 31, 2022 via the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.

New Updates:

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Now available in Early Access, Disney Dreamlight Valley unveiled a new realm based on Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story. Arriving in the Valley later this year, the realm brings beloved characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear and new quests inspired by the series to this life-sim adventure game.

LEGO Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga: The all-new Galactic Edition of LEGO Star Wars

First Looks:

Avatar: Reckoning : A sneak peek of this mobile MMORPG shooter gave players a glimpse of how you’ll customize your own Avatar and set out to discover new regions of Pandora across multiple game modes. Avatar: Reckoning is coming soon to mobile devices.

