All-New “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition” Coming November 1st

During a video games panel at the D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, California, a new edition of the popular LEGO Star Wars game was revealed, ready to be launched later this year.

What’s Happening:

Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games today announced the all-new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition , the most expansive LEGO Star Wars game with all nine Skywalker saga films and thirteen playable character packs spanning the galaxy. The game will be available digitally for the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox Series X, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Nintendo Switch system for $79.99 (SRP), physically for $59.99 in EMEA, and for PC at $69.99 (SRP) on Nov. 1, 2022.

, and adding more than thirty playable characters. Plus, the seven packs from the original Character Collection, The Classic Characters, The Trooper Pack, and Players that purchase the game digitally can also unlock the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character that is not available for purchase à la carte. A Character Collection 1 & 2 bundle will be available for $24.99 or can be purchased separately for $14.99 each. Individual character packs will also be available à la carte for $2.99.

Developed by TT Games in collaboration with The LEGO Group, Lucasfilm Games and publisher Warner Bros. Games, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the critically acclaimed game that has been played by more than six million players globally since its launch in April of this year.

features the biggest roster of playable characters in the LEGO Star Wars series and players will engage in new ways of combat as they wield lightsabers, fire blasters, and chain different attacks with the greatest legends from every era of the Skywalker saga. Players can fight against the forces of evil as favorite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8 and a legion of other heroes. The greatest space and land vehicles are also available to command. Players can jump to lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon to outrun Imperial starships, battle First Order TIE fighters in Resistance X-Wings, or podrace on Tatooine. Players can travel through hyperspace and explore planets that can be unlocked during their adventures. From the jungle moon of Ajan Kloss to the vibrant, city-covered planet Coruscant, the LEGO Star Wars galaxy is yours to discover and play in.