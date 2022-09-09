New Video Game “TRON: Identity” Revealed at D23 Expo 2022

A panel at the D23 Expo 2022 focused on video games revealed a new video game that will take users back to The Grid in a new adventure, TRON: Identity.

During D23 Expo 2022, indie studio Bithell Games in collaboration with Disney and Pixar Games today announced TRON: Identity, an exciting new adventure-mystery game releasing in 2023. Inspired by the TRON franchise, immerse yourself in a mysterious new Grid to forge alliances and uncover truths through Identity Disc puzzles. Make critical decisions and plot your own course in a high stakes digital world.

Explore a whole new Grid, forgotten by its creator and left alone to evolve without User intervention. Play as Query, a detective program called in when an unprecedented crime has been committed. The Repository stands at the center of this society. A vault at its heart has been infiltrated and its secrets put the fate of the entire Grid hanging in the balance. Question suspects, form allegiances and defrag discs to get to the bottom of your investigation discovering what was taken and by whom.

Your choices matter in this world. You’ll forge Query’s path to tell your own story, directly influencing the events that happen around you. Branching dialogue options open up a multitude of possibilities and a number of potential endings; as you unravel secrets, it’s up to you to decide how to handle the world you face.

TRON: Identity is a visual novel adventure set in a rich new TRON world with original art, characters and music.

You can wishlist this exciting new game on Steam ahead of its release in 2023 on PC and console.