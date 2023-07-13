More Details on D23’s Gold Member Add-On Experience for Disney Jollywood Nights

More details have been revealed about the previously announced D23 member add-on experience for Disney Jollywood Nights, a brand-new extra-ticket event coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is excited to offer an exclusive D23 add-on experience on Monday, November 27th and Wednesday, November 29th, 2023, of this special event.

This will include a reserved viewing area for the exclusive nighttime spectacular “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” and a D23 Fa La La La Lounge at PizzeRizzo.

Light food and beverage options, charging stations and a photo opportunity will be available at the D23 Fa La La La Lounge.

The D23 add-on will also include a commemorative gift and credential.

Access to this special experience will require admission to Disney Jollywood Nights on either Monday, November 27th or Wednesday, November 29th, 2023.

D23 Gold Members may reserve an event ticket for themselves and three guests.

Tickets are available exclusively to D23 Gold Members for $20 (+ a $3 processing fee) per ticket.

Tickets are now available to purchase at D23.com

Disney Jollywood Nights will run on 10 select nights from November 11th through December 20th.

Party dates are: November: 11,18, 20, 27, 29 December: 4, 6,16,18, 20

Guests will have access to the event from 8:30 pm-12:30 am.

Event tickets are $159 to $179 per ticket, plus tax (prices vary by event date), and are now available to purchase

For more information on what to expect during Disney Jollywood Nights, check out our previous post