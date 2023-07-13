More Details on D23’s Gold Member Add-On Experience for Disney Jollywood Nights

More details have been revealed about the previously announced D23 member add-on experience for Disney Jollywood Nights, a brand-new extra-ticket event coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this holiday season.
What’s Happening:
- D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is excited to offer an exclusive D23 add-on experience on Monday, November 27th and Wednesday, November 29th, 2023, of this special event.
- This will include a reserved viewing area for the exclusive nighttime spectacular “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” and a D23 Fa La La La Lounge at PizzeRizzo.
- Light food and beverage options, charging stations and a photo opportunity will be available at the D23 Fa La La La Lounge.
- The D23 add-on will also include a commemorative gift and credential.
- Access to this special experience will require admission to Disney Jollywood Nights on either Monday, November 27th or Wednesday, November 29th, 2023.
- D23 Gold Members may reserve an event ticket for themselves and three guests.
- Tickets are available exclusively to D23 Gold Members for $20 (+ a $3 processing fee) per ticket.
- Tickets are now available to purchase at D23.com.
- Disney Jollywood Nights will run on 10 select nights from November 11th through December 20th.
- Party dates are:
- November: 11,18, 20, 27, 29
- December: 4, 6,16,18, 20
- Guests will have access to the event from 8:30 pm-12:30 am.
- Event tickets are $159 to $179 per ticket, plus tax (prices vary by event date), and are now available to purchase.
- For more information on what to expect during Disney Jollywood Nights, check out our previous post.
