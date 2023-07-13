More Details on D23’s Gold Member Add-On Experience for Disney Jollywood Nights

More details have been revealed about the previously announced D23 member add-on experience for Disney Jollywood Nights, a brand-new extra-ticket event coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

  • D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is excited to offer an exclusive D23 add-on experience on Monday, November 27th and Wednesday, November 29th, 2023, of this special event.
  • This will include a reserved viewing area for the exclusive nighttime spectacular “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” and a D23 Fa La La La Lounge at PizzeRizzo.
  • Light food and beverage options, charging stations and a photo opportunity will be available at the D23 Fa La La La Lounge.
  • The D23 add-on will also include a commemorative gift and credential.
  • Access to this special experience will require admission to Disney Jollywood Nights on either Monday, November 27th or Wednesday, November 29th, 2023.
  • D23 Gold Members may reserve an event ticket for themselves and three guests.
  • Tickets are available exclusively to D23 Gold Members for $20 (+ a $3 processing fee) per ticket.
  • Tickets are now available to purchase at D23.com.

  • Disney Jollywood Nights will run on 10 select nights from November 11th through December 20th.
  • Party dates are:
    • November: 11,18, 20, 27, 29
    • December: 4, 6,16,18, 20
  • Guests will have access to the event from 8:30 pm-12:30 am.
  • Event tickets are $159 to $179 per ticket, plus tax (prices vary by event date), and are now available to purchase.
  • For more information on what to expect during Disney Jollywood Nights, check out our previous post.
