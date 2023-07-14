Mears Connect and the Sunshine Flyer Merge to Form Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine

Mears Connect and the Sunshine Flyer today announced the merger of the two companies, bringing two complementary services into one combined entity to provide exceptional guest transportation from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

The new service, Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine, will continue to provide guests with safe and reliable transportation services to and from the airport with enhanced booking capabilities, guaranteed 24/7 service, greater operational efficiencies, and a hassle-free experience to and from their preferred Walt Disney World Resort.

Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine will provide superior guest service, while also enhancing the guest benefits through combined operational capabilities, best practices, aligned marketing efforts, and the best possible experience that guests have come to know and love from Mears Connect and the Sunshine Flyer.

Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine is the only 24-hour shuttle servicing both A/B and C Terminals for both arrivals and departures and is fully wheelchair accessible and ADA-compliant for both standard and express services.

The new service will launch on August 1st, 2023.

In the meantime, Mears Connect guests will not be impacted and reservations will remain the same.

Sunshine Flyer guests traveling between July 14th and July 31st will receive an email using the email linked to the original reservation to confirm all travel instructions.

What They’re Saying:

Rebecca K. Horton, Chief Operating Officer of Mears Transportation: “While we have been competitors in the past, we have always shared the same goals to provide guests with safe, reliable, cost-effective, stress-free travel between the airport and Walt Disney World resorts. By merging operations, sharing ideas, expanding services, collaborating on what’s best for the guest, we believe we can provide an even better guest experience given the challenges and opportunities in today’s travel market."

Mark Sherman, General Manager of the Sunshine Flyer: "As partners, we will be able to bring even more features and benefits to our guests. Whether it is 24/7 service, express options, or a private trip to ease guests' minds the minute they step off the plane, together, Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine is delivering more to our guests. We are confident that our collaborative efforts will promote a creative atmosphere and will allow us to focus on the customer experience and kick off the magic of a Walt Disney World vacation the moment they touch down in Orlando."