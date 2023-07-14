New Poster Released for “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” on Disney+

Disney+ has released a new poster for the upcoming new series Percy Jackson And The Olympians.

Production on the new series wrapped back in February

Percy Jackson And The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians also has quite the cast, including: Walker Scobell Aryan Simhadri Leah Sava Jeffries Virginia Kull Glynn Turman Jason Mantzoukas Megan Mullally Timm Sharp Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit

