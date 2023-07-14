New Poster Released for “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” on Disney+

Disney+ has released a new poster for the upcoming new series Percy Jackson And The Olympians.

  • Production on the new series wrapped back in February.
  • Percy Jackson And The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.
  • With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians also has quite the cast, including:
    • Walker Scobell
    • Aryan Simhadri
    • Leah Sava Jeffries
    • Virginia Kull
    • Glynn Turman
    • Jason Mantzoukas
    • Megan Mullally
    • Timm Sharp
    • Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan
    • Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue
    • Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit
  • A teaser has been released for the series, but no date has been released for the debut of the show at this time.

