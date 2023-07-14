New Poster Released for “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” on Disney+

Disney+ has released a new poster for the upcoming new series Percy Jackson And The Olympians.
- Production on the new series wrapped back in February.
- Percy Jackson And The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.
- With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians also has quite the cast, including:
- Walker Scobell
- Aryan Simhadri
- Leah Sava Jeffries
- Virginia Kull
- Glynn Turman
- Jason Mantzoukas
- Megan Mullally
- Timm Sharp
- Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan
- Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue
- Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit
- A teaser has been released for the series, but no date has been released for the debut of the show at this time.
