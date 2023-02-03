Production Wraps On Season 1 Of New “Percy Jackson And The Olympians” Series

The official account of Percy Jackson, and the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series coming to Disney+, has announced that production on Season 1 of the highly-anticipated new series is now complete.

That's a wrap demigods 🎬



Season 1 of #PercyJackson and the Olympians has officially finished production! (And @walkerscobell3 is totally fine with it) pic.twitter.com/xEY7IYXbMg — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) February 3, 2023

What’s Happening:

The official Percy Jackson Twitter account has revealed that production on the first season of the new series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, set for a debut on Disney+ is now complete.

Percy Jackson And The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians also has quite the cast, including lead Walker Scobell, and co-stars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries. Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp, all set to appear in recurring guest star roles, as well as Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, and Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit.

Recently, a new teaser was released for the series, but no date has been released for the debut of the show at this time.

