Photos: Food and Beverage Offerings Coming to San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure

We were lucky enough to get a preview of the new San Fransokyo Square area opening soon at Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort today. A big component of this preview was the food and beverage offerings that will be coming to this new themed land.

Starting in mid-July, you’ll be able to sample new San Fransokyo selections at Lucky Fortune Cookery, and the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería will officially open. In the weeks following, additional dining options, unique shopping and more will be introduced as the transformation of this thriving seaside plaza continues through its official debut on August 31st.

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería

Starting July 26th, guests will be able to order from Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill, where they will find Street Corn and an array of delicious tacos.

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

When the transformation is completed, locations across the area – from the Cappuccino Cart outside the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge to The Bakery Tour

The diverse array of flavorful fare in San Fransokyo Square will include current favorites and new creations inspired by Asian cuisine, as well as the Big Hero 6 themselves.

Aunt Cass Café, the second bakery café operated by Hiro’s loving aunt, will serve dishes, soups in freshly-baked Boudin sourdough bread bowls and more inspired by Japanese cuisine.

Aunt Cass Cafe

An old fishing net tannery across from the café is being converted to Rita’s Turbine Blenders, a giant drink dispenser offering delicious margaritas and icy beverages. This refreshment stand is owned and named after the repair technician who maintains the floating wind turbine, resembling a giant koi fish, that sits atop the structure.

Earlier this week, Disney shared the full Foodie Guide