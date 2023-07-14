“Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Web-Spinners Toys Coming Soon from Hasbro

With season 3 of the Disney Junior hit series Spidey and His Amazing Friends streaming this August, Hasbro is introducing an amazing assortment of new toys including a Web-Spinners playset! While Spidey, Miles Morales: Spider-Man and Ghost-Spider are still the same characters we love, they’re sporting new looks based on the upcoming “Web-Spinners” storyline.

What’s Happening:

Hasbro is introducing a whole slew of new toys themed to Spidey and His Amazing Friends and the Web-Spinners theme for this season.

and the Web-Spinners theme for this season. Preschool fans will adore this new lineup that includes figures, playsets, Web-Spinners and other cool accessories.

You can bet, Spidey, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider are here for the fun, and so is Black Panther! He’s an impressive 9-inches tall and will strike plenty of action poses.

One of the most exciting offerings is the massive Web-Spinners Playset that will keep the kids entertained for hours. There’s a spinning transformation chamber, a command center, a garage, lights, 50 sounds and phrases to encourage an interactive, immersive experience. The set will be available July 15th at Target and Amazon.

All other incredible Spidey toys in this assortment will be available later this summer at most major retailers and prices range from $11.99-$129.99.

Spidey And His Amazing Friends Web-Spinners Playset

The playset stands 27 inches tall and features an updated design and deco inspired by Season 3 of Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Areas include a central spinning transformation chamber, a command center, a garage, and more. The playset also lights up and features 50 sounds and phrases

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS WEB-SPINNERS PLAYSET

Includes a 4-inch Spidey figure, a 7-inch vehicle, and 4 accessories

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $129.99

Available July 15 at Target and Amazon.

Spidey And His Amazing Friends Web-Spinners Toys

Imagine epic web-slinging adventures with Team Spidey aka Spidey, Miles Morales: Spider-Man and Ghost-Spider. Web-Spinners toys will be available this Summer at most major retailers. Each sold separately. Subject to availability

Imagine epic web-slinging adventures with Spidey, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider and Zola 4-inch-scale figures inspired by their appearances in season 3 of the Spidey and His Amazing Friends. The Team Spidey figures feature updated web-spinners suits, and the Zola action figure has a face change feature that can be activated by tilting the figure.

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS WEB-SPINNERS GEAR UP FOR ADVENTURE PACK

Includes 4 figures and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $33.99

Available: Summer 2023

This Hover Spinner superhero car features its own unique character deco and matching 4-inch-scale Spidey action figure with an updated Web-Spinner suit inspired by season 3 of the Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS WEB-SPINNERS SPIDEY WITH HOVER SPINNER

Includes vehicle, figure and detachable helmet accessory.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Summer 2023

The Drill Spinner superhero car features its own unique character deco and matching 4-inch-scale Miles Morales: Spider-Man action figure with an updated Web-Spinner suit.

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS WEB-SPINNERS MILES WITH DRILL SPINNER

Includes vehicle, figure and detachable helmet accessory.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Summer 2023

The Glide Spinner superhero car features its own unique character deco and matching 4-inch-scale Ghost-Spider action figure with an updated Web-Spinner suit. Roll the Glide Spinner toy car to activate the spinning feature around the vehicle. Can also activate spinning propellers on the Glide Spinner by pushing a button on the jet’s tail!

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS WEB-SPINNERS GHOST-SPIDER WITH GLIDE SPINNER

Includes vehicle, figure and detachable helmet accessory

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Summer 2023

Spidey, Miles Morales: Spider Man and Ghost-Spider figures are as epic as you imagine! Each toy includes a backpack, a web-spinning accessory, and sidekick bot to use for epic web-slinging adventures!

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS WEB-SPINNERS SPIDEY

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Summer 2023

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS WEB-SPINNERS MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Summer 2023

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS WEB-SPINNERS GHOST-SPIDER

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Summer 2023

Spidey And His Amazing Friends Toys

Web out and zoom into action with Spidey and His Amazing Friends toys. This fantastic assortment will be available this Summer at most major retailers. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

At 9-inches tall, this Black Panther action figure is big, friendly, ready to play, and made for big imaginations. Attach the included claw shield accessory to the figure’s wrist and move the figure’s head and arms into fun action poses.

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS SUPERSIZED BLACK PANTHER

Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Summer 2023

The Web Crawler toy includes a 4-inch-scale Spidey action figure and vehicle accessory so they can race into action to help Team Spidey take down the bad guys!

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS WEB CRAWLER

Includes vehicle, figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Summer 2023

The Techno Racer, which also includes a 4-inch-scale Miles Morales: Spider-Man action figure and vehicle accessory so they can race into action to help Team Spidey take down the bad guys!

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN TECHNO RACER SET

Includes vehicle, figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Summer 2023

The Ghost-Spider Copter toy includes a 4-inch-scale Ghost-Spider action figure and vehicle accessory so they can race into action to help Team Spidey take down the bad guys!

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS GHOST-SPIDER COPTER SET

Includes vehicle, figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Summer 2023

Spidey Motorcycles

It’s Spidey time! These fun figures and motorcycle toys are perfect for action-packed play inspired by the animated-series on Disney Junior. The 4-inch figure can really ride the bike, so preschoolers can imagine zooming to the rescue with Spidey.

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS SPIDEY WITH MOTORCYCLE

Includes figure and motorcycle.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Summer 2023

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN WITH MOTORCYCLE

Includes figure and motorcycle.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Summer 2023

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS GHOST-SPIDER WITH MOTORCYCLE

Includes figure and motorcycle.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Summer 2023

At 10-inches tall, this Spidey action figure is easy to hold during playtime, to stand up for display, or as a Marvel hero buddy to watch Spidey and His Amazing Friends with. ELECTRONIC SUIT UP SPIDEY features a mask kids can flip up and down to reveal Peter Parker’s face, sounds and phrases from the show, and an icon on Spidey’s chest that lights up.

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS ELECTRONIC SUIT UP SPIDEY

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $33.99

Available: Summer 2023

Spidey And His Amazing Friends City Blocks Playsets

Take a peek into Spidey’s world with the City Blocks Playsets. These awesome toys have plenty of unique features including trap doors, swinging signs, and more! Each comes with a 2.5-inch-scale Spider Hero. City Blocks playsets are compatible with each other and can be connected to create your own epic Spidey universe! Available this Summer at most major retailers. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS CITY BLOCKS PIZZA PARLOR

Includes figure and playset.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Summer 2023

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS CITY BLOCKS SUPERMARKET

Includes figure and playset.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Summer 2023

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS CITY BLOCKS CITY BANK

Includes figure and playset.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Summer 2023

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!