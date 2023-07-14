First Look at Updated, Talking Baymax Meet & Greet Coming to San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure

When San Fransokyo Square officially debuts at Disney California Adventure on August 31st, guests will be able to meet with Hiro and Baymax, who will talk for the first time!

What’s Happening:

Hiro and his huggable healthcare companion, Baymax, appeared along the San Fransokyo Bridge to announce their arrival to Disney California Adventure on August 31st.

Guests will have the opportunity to interact with Hiro and Baymax, who will say hello outside the Hamada Bot Shop. This is where the Big Hero 6 team builds and innovates their hi-tech gear, so you may also see a few of their upcoming inventions.

We got a chance to meet with Hiro and Baymax at a media event today, so we’ve included some more photos of them below.

Near the Hamada Bot Shop will be the San Fransokyo Maker’s Market, a storefront stocked with unique apparel, homewares and more featuring Baymax and friends. In the concept art above, the market’s shelves are situated on robot storage cases, with decommissioned battle bots on display. If you turn a sharp eye to the rafters overhead, you may spot the local battlebot champion, Hiro’s Megabot!

Across the way, a vending machine dispenses collectible golden medallions featuring Baymax and other iconic images from San Fransokyo.

While some elements of San Fransokyo Square will debut this month, the area as a whole will debut on August 31st