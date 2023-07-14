San Fransokyo Square to Officially Debut on August 31st at Disney California Adventure

The Disneyland Resort has just announced that San Fransokyo Square is set to officially open on August 31st at Disney California Adventure, with some elements debuting in the month and a half lead-up.

What’s Happening:

Starting in mid-July, you’ll be able to sample new San Fransokyo selections at Lucky Fortune Cookery, and the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería will officially open. In the weeks following, additional dining options, unique shopping and more will be introduced as the transformation of this thriving seaside plaza continues through its official debut on August 31st.

When the transformation is completed, locations across the area – from the Cappuccino Cart outside the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge to The Bakery Tour

The diverse array of flavorful fare in San Fransokyo Square will include current favorites and new creations inspired by Asian cuisine, as well as the Big Hero 6 themselves. Aunt Cass Café, the second bakery café operated by Hiro’s loving aunt, will serve dishes, soups in freshly-baked Boudin sourdough bread bowls and more inspired by Japanese cuisine. On the outside of this quick service restaurant, you’ll find a mural of Aunt Cass’ lucky pet cat, Mochi.

An old fishing net tannery across from the café is being converted to Rita’s Turbine Blenders, a giant drink dispenser offering delicious margaritas and icy beverages. This refreshment stand is owned and named after the repair technician who maintains the floating wind turbine, resembling a giant koi fish, that sits atop the structure.

In addition to these locations, you can expect new menu items at Cocina Cucamonga and Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop.

Earlier this week, Disney shared the full Foodie Guide

Guests will also be able to meet with Baymax