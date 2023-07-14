Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Returns August 18th-October 1st

Visit Orlando’s popular Magical Dining program is returning to Orlando on August 18th, with Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando restaurants among the list of participants.

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is set to return for its 18th year, showcasing Orlando’s restaurants while supporting charities. The event is a great way to try out restaurants you may have thought about going to before, or try something new on the prix-fixe menus, all while supporting charities.

The event will take place from August 18th through October 1st, with more than 115 of Orlando’s best restaurants serving up three-course prix-fixe menus for either $40 or $60, as part of a new tiered menu system.

This year’s roster brings 16 new restaurants to the dining program, as well as seven restaurants recognized by the MICHELIN Guide.

With the new tiered concept, one dollar from each $40 meal and two dollars from each $60 meal will be donated to this year’s charity recipient, The Lifeboat Project

Visit Orlando’s Magical Nights is also back this year, encouraging diners to turn their night on the town into an affordable, end-of-the-summer Orlando staycation with special savings and offers.

Menus are now live for most restaurants at MagicalDining.com.

Special deals on hotel stays are also available at select host hotels, which you can find at MagicalDining.com

Magical Dining – Walt Disney World Locations:

STK at Disney Springs STK defines the modern fine dining experience with incredible food, world-class service and the perfect atmosphere. Its location in Disney Springs makes it a convenient and beautiful location right in the midst of Orlando's bustling dining scene.

Benihana at Hilton Orlando – Lake Buena Vista Enjoy a unique dining experience unlike any other at Benihana. Watch as your personal teppanyaki chef slices and dices an assortment of fresh vegetables, tender steak, juicy chicken and succulent seafood in a show that will dazzle the eyes and delight the senses! Also featuring a full sushi bar with a tempting assortment of the freshest sushi from sashimi, nigiri and hand rolls to signature Benihana sushi rolls.

Unreserved Food Bazaar at JW Marriott Bonnet Creek We welcome you to our vibrant European inspired restaurant with energetic service and global beverage program. Unreserved Food Bazaar at the JW Bonnet Creek is where dining transcends into something special. Our traditional – meets- modern cuisine in Bonnet Creek showcases the unbridled creativity of our talented chefs.

Amare at Swan Reserve With a name meaning “to love”, guests will fall for this casual upscale venue inspired by the tastes and cultures of the Mediterranean region. The menu focuses on highlighting fresh premium ingredients popular in the area, including a wide variety of seafood, citrus, olive oils, pasta and pitas. Amare features an extensive Mediterranean-based wine list featuring several specialized wine flights with selections from across the region. The restaurant is open for three meals a day.

Il Mulino New York Trattoria at Walt Disney World Swan Resort For more than 20 years, Il Mulino's chefs/founders, Fernando and Gino Masci, have delighted guests and gourmands from around the world with the vibrant flavors of Italian cuisine and an absolute devotion to exemplary service. It's no wonder that Il Mulino New York has been voted the #1 Italian restaurant in New York City for two solid decades by Zagat!

JALEO at Disney Springs From James Beard-award winning chef, José Andrés, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavor of Spain, offering an assortment of tapas, the traditional small plates of Spain, as well as savory paellas cooked over a wood fire, sangrias and the finest selection of Spanish wines, hand-crafted cocktails and sherries. Located in Disney Springs, this Jaleo is the biggest and most spectacular location yet. The menu features an extensive variety of tapas reflecting the rich regional diversity of traditional and contemporary Spanish cuisine.

La Luce at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek La Luce is Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek’s signature restaurant, inspired by famed Napa Valley chef and restaurateur Donna Scala. La Luce offers a contemporary take on classic Italian fares. With handmade pastas, Neapolitan Pizza, and sumptuous entrees, La Luce presents a flavorful menu using local and sustainable ingredients. The mixology program as well as an impressive wine list complements each dish and pays homage to generations of Italian tradition.

Zeta Asia at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek Zeta Asia serves pan-Asian cuisine in swanky surroundings. Drawing inspiration from Asian tradition and Western culinary techniques, Zeta Asia unlocks hidden layers of flavor on every plate. Inspired mixology complements each dish with an extensive selection of award-winning sake, Japanese whiskeys, wines and beers from across the globe. Zeta Asia is more than a restaurant—it’s a haven for food enthusiasts with diverse and discerning palates, tailored to your tastes by our talented culinary team.

deep blu Seafood & Grille at Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek deep blu Seafood & Grille is a one-of-a-kind experience with compelling local flavors, seasonally sourced, and thoughtfully prepared. Here you will find dedicated service, relaxing surroundings and thoughtful touches. Located within the Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek, the expert chefs at deep blu Seafood & Grille will take you on a diverse culinary journey that will awaken your palate.



Magical Dining – Universal Orlando Locations:

Mama Della's Ristorante at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel Everyone's family at Mama's house, where hospitality is a traditional and authentic Italian cooking and strolling musicians make you feel right at home. Enjoy flavorful dishes from Tuscany, Naples and Piemonte, along with family dining house specialties like Insalata Mama Della and the best lasagna this side of Sicily. Complement your meal with an extensive wine list and save some room for coffee, cannoli and more.

The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel When guests at the Hard Rock Hotel feel the urge to "raid the 'fridge," they head to The Kitchen for a variety of tantalizing rock star cuisine and comfort food with a rock 'n' roll attitude. The Kitchen's walls are adorned with culinary-themed memorabilia from Hard Rock Hotel's many celebrity guests. Visiting rock stars often perform cooking demonstrations of their favorite dishes at the Chef's Table, and afterward their personalized cooking apparel is immortalized on the restaurant's "Apron Wall."

The Palm Restaurant at Hard Rock Hotel Our philosophy is simple: treat guests like family, serve great food and always exceed expectations. What began as a restaurant in 1926 in New York has become a legend in Orlando, throughout Florida & across the US. The Palm is well renowned for serving Prime Steaks, Jumbo Nova Scotia lobsters and authentic heritage Italian entrees.

Islands Dining Room at Loews Royal Pacific Resort You'll feel like an islander in this Polynesian-inspired restaurant, serving specialty Pan Asian cuisine with a twist. Rooted in the time-honored traditions of Asian masters, the cuisine represents an inspired journey and blending of flavors using local ingredients.

Amatista Cookhouse at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort Escape to an island paradise and enjoy flavorful Caribbean-inspired cuisine expertly prepared in an open exhibition kitchen. Whether dining indoors or out, the casual yet elegant atmosphere of Amatista Cookhouse is instantly inviting and the delightfully authentic dishes are sure to satisfy every appetite. Amatista Cookhouse is conveniently located inside Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando.



What They’re Saying:

Casandra Matej, president & CEO of Visit Orlando: “In our 18th year, it was time to recognize the incredible growth and range of Orlando’s culinary scene by expanding Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining with the debut of a $60 menu tier, in addition to the current $40 menu offerings. We are also proud to announce our support for The Lifeboat Project, an organization shining a light on the dark realities of human trafficking. One dollar from each $40 menu and two dollars from each $60 menu will offer the opportunity for Magical Dining to have an even greater impact on our community.”