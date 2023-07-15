Photos: Construction Continues on Tokyo Disneyland’s Space Mountain

Work recently began on the transformation of Tokyo Disneyland’s Space Mountain and we got to see some of the ongoing construction.

As you can see in the image above, Tokyo Disney Resort is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, even in a construction site.

Beyond that though, you can see construction equipment in place for the transformation of Tokyo Disneyland’s Space Mountain.

The Oriental Land Co. held the official groundbreaking ceremony Space Mountain Tokyo Disneyland

With an investment of approximately 56 billion JPY, this project will completely transform Space Mountain and its surrounding area.

This newly developed plaza will create a reimagined area of Tomorrowland and is expected to open in 2027.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, construction for this project was officially set in motion by the President and COO of Oriental Land Co., Ltd., Kenji Yoshida, and Chairman and CEO of Oriental Land Co., Ltd., Toshio Kagami.

This entirely new Space Mountain attraction will maintain its original concept as an indoor roller coaster, but will have enhanced performance and immersive special effects that will give guests even more thrills on this exciting ride.