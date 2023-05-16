Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for All-New Space Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland

The Oriental Land Co. held the official groundbreaking ceremony for the reimagined and rebuilt Space Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland today, officially launching the renovation project.

What’s Happening:

With an investment of approximately 56 billion JPY, this project will completely transform Space Mountain and its surrounding area.

This newly developed plaza will create a reimagined area of Tomorrowland and is expected to open in 2027.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, construction for this project was officially set in motion by the President and COO of Oriental Land Co., Ltd., Kenji Yoshida, and Chairman and CEO of Oriental Land Co., Ltd., Toshio Kagami.

This entirely new Space Mountain attraction will maintain its original concept as an indoor roller coaster, but will have enhanced performance and immersive special effects that will give guests even more thrills on this exciting ride.

Additionally, the new Tomorrowland plaza will express the connection between Earth and the universe, representing an image of a future where humans are in harmony with nature.

After dark, the area will draw guests into a spectacular world of light and soundscapes.

To make room for the updated attraction, the current Space Mountain will close in 2024.