Zillow Showcases Listing For New Orleans Mansion in Unique “Haunted Mansion” Marketing Campaign

As part of a wonderful bit of marketing, Zillow is now showing off a listing that will look a bit familiar to movie fans and Disney Parks aficionados everywhere.

What’s Happening:

As promotion for the upcoming release of Haunted Mansion in theaters everywhere on July 28th, Disney has partnered with Zillow to showcase a house for sale – the titular Haunted Mansion.

in theaters everywhere on July 28th, Disney has partnered with Zillow to showcase a house for sale – the titular Haunted Mansion. The listing is fully detailed, with a description of the property that reads: “Only minutes from downtown New Orleans, just outside the city on a secluded bayou road, this property, which dates back to the late 19th century, has been miraculously preserved in its original condition. It is important to disclose that this property is indeed haunted, and its inhabitants inflict terror and promise eternal entrapment to all who enter. We are certain that you will find this place irresistible and promise that once you see it in person, you will find it impossible to leave it behind.”

The listing also showcases the various rooms of the abode, with exquisite detailing that might seem quite familiar to fans of the iconic Disney Parks attraction: Foyer: A grand entryway with statues that threaten your life. Great Hall: Ideal for entertaining invited and uninvited guests. Library: A collection that inspires unforgettable nightmares. Ballroom: Lovely space where ghostly souls celebrate and imprison. Séance Room: Perfect for summoning the dead and human possession. Hallway: Didn’t get your steps in? Keep walking. Forever. Conservatory: Enjoy exotic plants and eerie supernatural phenomena. Attic: A foreboding room, a miserable unliving bride included.

You can check out the full listing over at Zillow.

Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.

Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).

Haunted Mansion is due out in theaters on July 28th. In the meantime, you can see what people are thinking of the film now Disneyland Resort