Details For Disney100 Celebrations At EPCOT Revealed

With Disney in the middle of their 100th anniversary celebration, today we are getting updates on what that looks like for upcoming festivities coming to EPCOT at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

The 100th anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company is slated to ramp up at EPCOT in just a few weeks time, launching the festivities at the Walt Disney World theme park in Late September.

As previously announced, EPCOT will be the center of the Disney100 celebration at Walt Disney World, marking not only a century of magic and innovation, but also ushering in the future as the multi-year transformation of the park wraps up, and it all starts on September 22nd.

Visiting guests will be able to snap a photo with a new platinum Mickey Mouse sculpture in World Celebration with Spaceship Earth

An all-new mural at the heart of World Celebration will allow guests to see how many of the 100 Disney characters they can find in the incredible scene. This expansive mural located along the walkway to World Showcase will feature some of your favorite characters hidden throughout the various neighborhoods of EPCOT. The rest of World Celebration will also be decked out in Disney100 platinum banners and décor.

Guests will also be able to hug and snap a photo with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their platinum Disney100 outfits in the Imagination! pavilion.

Spaceship Earth will also become part of the celebration, lighting up each night with special colors and lights accompanied by the Disney100 anthem, a unique rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

Special menu items will be available at the park during the Disney100 celebration with limited-time food & beverage locations during both the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth, as well as a purple metallic Mickey Balloon Premium Popcorn Bucket available only at EPCOT during Disney100.

Though it has been celebrated company-wide since earlier this year, the official Disney100 celebration at Walt Disney World takes place from Sept. 22 to Dec. 31, 2023