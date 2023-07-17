Photos: Progress Continues on Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs

The next stop of the journey aboard Adventures By Disney’s Disney Parks Around the Globe – A Private Jet Adventure brings us to the Tokyo Disney Resort, where a trip aboard the resort’s monorail system lent us a sneak peek of all the construction taking place at Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs.

Work continues on the Fantasy Springs port coming to Tokyo DisneySea, which will be made up of Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel's Forest, and Peter Pan's Neverland

Each of these areas will include a new attraction and restaurant, with Peter Pan’s Neverland featuring two attractions.

Additionally, a new resort hotel will be attached to the area, the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

Set after the events of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Frozen, Frozen Kingdom is full of happiness now that Queen Elsa has embraced her powers to create ice and snow. The Kingdom of Arendelle has been returned to its former glory and guests can visit while immersing themselves in a festive mood. At the far end of the village are towering snowcapped mountains with several cascading waterfalls. In the distance, near the summit of North Mountain, Elsa’s ice palace glistens proudly, covered in snow.

Rapunzel's Forest brings to life the world of the film Tangled. In the valley rises the tower where the long-haired princess Rapunzel has lived since she was a child. At night, the entire forest is bathed in warm light emanating from Rapunzel’s tower, lamps lining the paths, glowing restaurant and boathouse windows and lanterns hanging from the boats.

In Peter Pan's Neverland, where the world of the Disney Animation film Peter Pan unfolds, guests become a member of the Lost Kids, a group of fun-loving, adventurous and energetic children. Here, guests can explore a pirate ship, dine in a secret hideaway, confront pirates with their friends and enjoy great adventures in Never Land. They can also visit Pixie Hollow, the fairy valley where Tinker Bell lives.

Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel will be the sixth Disney hotel in Japan, and will be situated near the magical spring in Fantasy Springs. Paintings depicting Disney Princesses as well as floral motifs can be seen throughout the interior of the hotel, allowing the world of Fantasy Springs to continue from the Park to the hotel. The hotel is comprised of 419 “deluxe-type” rooms. In addition, there are 56 “luxury-type” rooms, offering guests the finest accommodation experience at Tokyo Disney Resort.