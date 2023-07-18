New Images and Details Shared for “The Marvels”

We’re still a few months away from the theatrical debut of The Marvels but Entertainment Weekly has shared some new images from the upcoming Marvel film, as well as an interview with the three stars.

The piece continually comes back to a theme that the stars of the film consistently relied on Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel

In fact, Larson, who of course plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, touted her co-star’s knowledge: "I've just learned to trust Iman because she really has her timelines in order. She's the one that's always schooling us. I wouldn't know how old Carol is without her. She really does the math."

Vellani downplayed things just a bit, however: "I just say things with enough conviction and they believe me."

Director Nia DaCosta was also featured in the EW piece, and she points out that she enjoyed seeing the relationship between the three co-stars: "It was a very sisterly bond on set. It was really fun to see how their relationship mirrors their relationship in the movie."

DaCosta goes on to explain her personal connection to the Ms. Marvel character: "I'm a big nerd from New York City, and here was this hero who was a big nerd from Jersey City, writing fan fiction the way I used to when I was that age. It was really fun to feel close to that character in that really specific way, in a way you don't often feel when it's Iron Man or Thor. That was so exciting to me, knowing that I could be a part of bringing this character who I've loved for a decade to the big screen."

The director also shared that being a “big nerd” would occasionally get in the way of the production of the movie: "The biggest challenge was finding the balance between my point of view as a director and as a comic book nerd," DaCosta admits. "Obviously, there are changes between the comics and the movies, and sometimes I'm like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' Sometimes Kevin [Feige] would be like, 'You're being too much of a nerd. Please stop.'"



As for the characters, Parris shared her excitement for seeing the three of them featured in their own film: "I'm excited that the MCU has three lead women, all from very diverse backgrounds, and they're all baddies in their own way. It's going to be really exciting just to see these smart, fun, intelligent, and troubled women find their way."

Larson took a moment to let fans know what Carol has been up to in the time since we last saw her in Avengers: Endgame : "The way I was able to tap into it and understand it is the concept that Carol kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends. That's certainly something I can relate to."

: Samuel L. Jackson, who reprises his role as Nick Fury in the film, shared Fury’s side of things as well: "He's been calling her, and she's off in galaxies far, far away. She's like, 'Fury, why are you calling me? I told you not to use this [number].' He's like, 'You gave it to me, so I'm gonna use it. And I'm calling you because I need your help!'"

Fury wasn’t the only one Carol left behind on Earth, though. Parris’ Monica Rambeau also has some feelings regarding her absence: "Carol is such a huge part of Monica's life in Captain Marvel . When we see her in WandaVision , you get a sense that she has not talked to Carol in a very long time. So, we have to address the elephant

EW also points out that the stars will be joined by newcomers Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon for the upcoming film.

Ashton will play the villainous Kree known as Dar-Benn

And while we’re on the topic of the Kree presence in The Marvels, another new image of Carol Danvers from the film also reveals that the Skrulls will seemingly have some role to play as well.

As their interview came to a close, Vellani summarized the recent surge and success of female-led projects in the MCU: "We're really lucky because we have such a plethora of female characters with real flaws and real arcs. Time and time again, it's proven that not only do these stories have such a robust fan base, but they sell. Marvel has always championed that idea of finding this idealized version of yourself through their characters — a version of yourself that can fly in space or stop a train with one hand. I think that aspiration to be greater than who you are is such a universal feeling, regardless of gender identity. I hope people recognize that and find ways to identify with all of our characters."

