SeaWorld Orlando Offering 70% Off Single-Night Howl-O-Scream Tickets for Limited-Time

SeaWorld Orlando is currently hosting a huge sale of up to 70% off single-night tickets to their third annual Howl-O-Scream.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando’s hair-raising Halloween event remerges with new scare zones and coasters, with further unveilings upcoming.

Guests can take their night of fright to another level with a night-time ride on SeaWorld Orlando’s newest roller coaster Pipeline, along with fan-favorites Mako and Manta.

Guests planning to attend SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream can start by saving big on admission tickets by partaking in the limited-time Howl-O-Scream Sinister Sale.

The offer provides savings of up to 70% on single-night tickets, starting at $32.99. Guests must purchase their tickets by July 30th.

The event runs at SeaWorld Orlando from September 8th to October 31st. Tickets are available here

The same sale is also currently happening for Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay