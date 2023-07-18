SeaWorld Orlando Offering 70% Off Single-Night Howl-O-Scream Tickets for Limited-Time

SeaWorld Orlando is currently hosting a huge sale of up to 70% off single-night tickets to their third annual Howl-O-Scream.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando’s hair-raising Halloween event remerges with new scare zones and coasters, with further unveilings upcoming.
- Guests can take their night of fright to another level with a night-time ride on SeaWorld Orlando’s newest roller coaster Pipeline, along with fan-favorites Mako and Manta.
- Guests planning to attend SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream can start by saving big on admission tickets by partaking in the limited-time Howl-O-Scream Sinister Sale.
- The offer provides savings of up to 70% on single-night tickets, starting at $32.99. Guests must purchase their tickets by July 30th.
- The event runs at SeaWorld Orlando from September 8th to October 31st. Tickets are available here.
- The same sale is also currently happening for Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
- A deadly duo is descending upon SeaWorld Orlando’s third annual Howl-O-Scream. Amid heart-stopping scare zones, blood-curdling shows, and death-defying houses, emerging sirens Frost and Flame are reclaiming their throne.
- Several all-new attractions are creeping into this year’s event, as well as the return of many fan-favorite frights as announced today:
- ALL NEW Scare Zone: TBA
- ALL NEW Coaster: Pipeline
- ALL NEW Bar: TBA
- Returning: Mako
- Returning: Manta
- Returning: Ice Breaker
- Returning: “Blood Beckoning” house
- Returning: Monster Stomp show
- Returning: “Siren’s Last Call” bar
- Returning: “Poison Grotto” bar
- Returning: “Longshoremen Tavern” bar
- Returning: “Tormented” bar