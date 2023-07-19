Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Jabba the Hutt Throne Room Set Opens for Pre-Order Exclusively at Hasbro Pulse

Hasbro’s popular Star Wars: The Vintage Collection line has been a hit among fans for its retro styling of action figures to look like they stepped right out of the 70s and 80s. This year, they’re not only embracing the vintage charm, but also the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi and naturally, Jabba the Hutt is the focal point.

Hasbro is encouraging fans to celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with a premium 3.75-inch scale set featuring Jabba the Hutt resting comfortably on his throne as seen in Return Of The Jedi .

. Collectors will love this Jabba the Hutt throne room set

Each figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco.

Pose out Jabba and his minions with the included armrest, soft goods pillows, and rugs and the set’s aquarium, pipe, and food and drink accessories.

Fans and collectors can add this dais to their Boba Fett Throne Room

This Vintage Collection Jabba the Hutt set is available for pre-order exclusively at Hasbro Pulse

Guests may purchase up to 2 sets.

Jabba the Hutt was one of the galaxy’s most powerful gangsters, with far-reaching influence in both politics and the criminal underworld.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JABBA THE HUTT SET

Includes 3 figures, dais, and 7 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $89.99

Available: Fall 2024

