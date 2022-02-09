Hasbro Reveals “Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett” Throne Room for Its Vintage Collection Action Figure Line

by | Feb 9, 2022 9:26 AM Pacific Time

The Book of Boba Fett’s season may be over, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still celebrate the live-action Disney+ Star Wars series with new merchandise announcements!

This morning during its “Fan-First Wednesday” livestream event, the popular toy company Hasbro revealed the sizable, all-new Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Throne Room playset, replicating the location seen so often in the show (not to mention Return of the Jedi and the second-season finale of The Mandalorian, back when Jabba the Hutt– and then Bib Fortuna– ran things in Mos Espa).

What’s happening:

  • Hasbro has announced the Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Throne Room playset for its 3 ¾-inch The Vintage Collection line.
  • The set will include dozens of accessories and a carded action figure of Bib Fortuna, despite that character having appeared in the post-credits sequence of The Mandalorian season 2, and not The Book of Boba Fett itself.
  • The Throne Room will cost $229.99 and is a HasbroPulse.com exclusive. It will become available for pre-order tomorrow, February 10 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.
  • During the “Fan-First Wednesday” stream, Hasbro also revealed new additions to its The Black Series Archive collection (including C-3PO, Skiff Guard Lando Calrissian, Dengar, and Emperor Palpatine), a new six-inch addition to its Gaming Greats line (the Night Brother Archer from Star Wars: Jedi – Fallen Order), and the return of the 501st Legion Clone Trooper to its Vintage Collection line, this time on a Star Wars: The Clone Wars card back.
  • Pipeline reveals included Aayla Secura from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Darth Maul from The Clone Wars season 7, and Saw Gerrera from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story all coming to The Black Series, Han Solo from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Chewbacca from the original Star Wars film (A New Hope), Grand Moff Tarkin, and Princess Leia Organa in Boushh Disguise from Return of the Jedi all coming to the Archive collection, and Anakin Skywalker from Attack of the Clones and the Mandalorian Commando from The Clone Wars both coming to the Vintage Collection.

What they’re saying:

  • Hasbro: “Check out the newest reveal from the #StarWars livestream! The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett’s Throne Room. This playset is decked out with premium, series-inspired accessories, and exclusive Bib Fortuna (Tatooine) figure with Kenner-inspired staff accessory!”

The Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Throne Room playset will become available for preorder tomorrow, February 10 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time exclusively via HasbroPulse.com.

 
 
