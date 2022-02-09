TV Review – Expect the Expected in “Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett” Finale – “In the Name of Honor”

by | Feb 9, 2022 7:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

After a transcendent (but not without controversy) two-episode departure from its central storyline– not to mention main characters– Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett returned to Mos Espa this week for its climactic season finale (yes, that’s what Disney+ is calling it on its menu screen, but I won’t read any more into that than need be for now).

The Sanctuary casino has been destroyed by the Pyke Syndicate, and upon investigation Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his cyborg partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) declare that the war has begun. From that point on we get what boils down to an hour-long battle sequence that follows through on basically everything that was set up in the previous six installments, though not a whole lot else.

There are a couple showdowns with bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton), the return of Grogu to Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) side, and knock-down drag-out combat between the Pykes and a team-up gang of the Mods, Mos Pelgo townsfolk, and fearsome Wookiee warrior Black Krrsantan (Carey Jones). We even get to see the Majordomo (David Pasquesi) and Mos Eisley-based mechanic Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) join the action as welcome contributors of occasional comic relief. But aside from Boba’s Rancor finally smashing its way through town to take out a couple pesky walking Cannon Droids, there aren’t too many gasp-worthy moments in a finale that instead chooses to deliver pretty much exactly what I would have guessed… except I also would have guessed there’d be some more surprises.

I enjoy Star Wars blaster fights as much as the next guy, but I can’t help but feel a little disappointed whenever something like this plays out the way it already looked in my head based on what came before, almost beat for beat. We do get a couple nice / fun / adorable moments of Grogu flexing his newly honed Force powers despite evidently having abandoned Luke’s Jedi academy (so much for those two seasons’ worth of Djarin getting the little green guy “back to his people”). So The Mandalorian season 3 is set up, its lead pairing having been reunited without that show having to do any heavy lifting on its own, but I think a couple teases of what else is to come Boba Fett’s way would have helped out a lot, as well. There’s one post-credit scene that elicited a big sigh of relief when it comes to one particular character’s fate, but other than that Fett and Shand’s entire narrative arc this season was that they tried and eventually succeeded to become benevolent leaders over Jabba the Hutt’s previous territory.

It feels a bit like small potatoes, and while I’m all for more intimate, character-driven stories set in the Star Wars universe, this was more like a moderately entertaining hostile takeover with a couple grander interludes thrown in for good measure. I will say that “In the Name of Honor” is the best-directed of the three installments helmed by series executive producer Robert Rodriguez, though the concept art for his episodes still somehow manages to look way cooler than what ends up in the final product. Ultimately I’ll predict that we’ll look back on The Book of Boba Fett as an uneven mixed bag– an intriguing concept that never really took off until it went and did something else completely outside the box. For that reason, maybe showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni should just call this big interconnected Disney+ story Star Wars – The TV Series and let it flow organically wherever their impulses may lead.

The full season of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed